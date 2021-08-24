HHW Gaming: Courtside Report No.3 Details What Players Can Look Forward To In ‘NBA 2K22’ Seasons

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

NBA 2K22 Seasons takes center stage in the latest courtside report.

It’s almost time to hit the virtual NBA hardwood again. Leading up to NBA 2K22’s September 10 release, 2K continues to methodically dish out new information about the latest installment of the popular basketball video game franchise.

For Courtside Report numero tres, team 2K breaks down NBA 2K22 Seasons and what players can look forward to when they load up MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online. 2K revealed that season will now extend across those three modes and will allow players to:

Access new content and earn rewards simply for playing with no additional cost, with new Seasons arriving every six weeks.

Enjoy new music through “First Fridays,” in which new songs will be added to the soundtrack every Friday throughout the Season. Additionally, all-new partnerships with some of the most notable music labels in the world – Columbia Records, Def Jam Recordings, Low Profile/Casual Records, Ninja Tune, and Warner Records – will offer music from both up-and-coming artists and world-renowned musicians;

MyPLAYERs can go toe-to-toe in The W Online* outfitted in the Seasons’ new rewards, such as clothing bundles, badges, nail polish, and so much more. Rewards will be updated and refreshed at the start of every new Season.

2K promises that Season 1 of NBA 2K22 will give players new ways to explore The City (PS5 and Xbox Series X) and The Neighborhood (PS4 and Xbox One), checkout popular new tracks and hits, have access to fresh apparel drops, and more. You can read up more about NBA 2K22 Seasons by heading here and keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more news regarding NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. For more information, please visit the NBA 2K22 official site.

