PnB Rock Pleads Guilty To Gun & Drug Charges

According to Fox 29, PnB Rock has pled guilty to multiple charges from 2019. PnB was found guilty of a gun and drug charge from his prior arrest in Bensalem. Authorities state that the North Philly artist was intending to deliver/distribute drugs with one count of stolen property.

Rock has been sentenced to 36 months of probation which he requested to serve in the state of California. Alongside the probation, the singer was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

More news to come as the story develops.

