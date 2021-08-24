Mayim Bialik To Guest Host “Jeopardy!” After New Host Mike Richards Steps Down

Actress Mayim Bialik will temporarily guest host the quiz show Jeopardy! after the new permanent host, Mike Richards stepped down after terrible past comments towards women, Jewish people, and discrimination allegations surfaced. Bialik was also named a host for the show during special presentations and “Primetime Jeopardy!”
Social Media has pushed for “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton to get the job. Stars such as Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former contestant Ken Jennings were guest hosts. Trebek himself named CNN Correspondent Laura Coates and L.A. Kings hockey announcer Alex Faust as his choice for a possible replacement before his passing.
Either way, this is a bad look for the quiz show. However, I think that Bialik would be great in the big chair!
RELATED: Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80
RELATED: VIDEO: Alex Trebek uses Autotune during Jeopardy!
Twitter Puts Muscle Behind LeVar Burton Becoming Host Of 'Jeopardy!"
Twitter Puts Muscle Behind LeVar Burton Becoming Host Of 'Jeopardy!"
1.
1 of 10
Why is @levarburton still not the @Jeopardy host?— Nyasha Junior, Ph.D. (@NyashaJunior) April 5, 2021
2.
2 of 10
I will never get over the fact that LeVar Burton is an icon to three different generations for three very different reasons and Jeopardy has a chance to make it FOUR why on earth are they waiting. https://t.co/hbJ3ubC4IC— Emily L. Hauser אלה אסתר 🟣 (@emilylhauser) April 6, 2021
3.
3 of 10
There's a petition for Levar Burton to be the new host of Jeopardy. He has the TV and production experience, the passion for education, that Reading Rainbow resume alone. It's a no brainer.#morningjoe #LevarBurton pic.twitter.com/Ti3BvesDeF— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) April 6, 2021
4.
4 of 10
Please sign - infinitely better to have LeVar Burton as the next host of Jeopardy then someone like Ken Jennings. https://t.co/R53kYfXw7h— Justin Shiroff (@JShiroff) April 6, 2021
5.
5 of 10
LeVar Burton liked my tweet.— LibbityBibbityBoo (@LibbityBoo) April 6, 2021
My inner child is weeping with joy 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JJaDmuTCxL
6.
6 of 10
.@Jeopardy-— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 6, 2021
if you don’t let LeVar Burton guest host, I will...
Set myself on fire!
But seriously. This shouldn’t even be a question. https://t.co/iKxFOLsk0T
7.
7 of 10
WOW - this petition has almost 120,500 signatures and so much love in the comments for national treasure @levarburton!— Tananarive (Team Pfizer) Due (@TananariveDue) April 6, 2021
Sony Pictures Entertainment: LeVar Burton should be the next host of Jeopardy! - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/G67zVeYJ1E via @Change
8.8 of 10
9.
9 of 10
Levar Burton shouldn't have to petition to host Jeopardy. The concept frankly sort of hurts my heart. It should just happen. They won't find anyone better.— Leslie (is my government name :p) (@LkjonesSOC) April 6, 2021
10.
10 of 10
LeVar Burton wants to be in the seat and @Jeopardy is playing games. https://t.co/0Jj1hXWEK5— Pretty Guardian Sailor Anoa 💕 (@TheWayWithAnoa) April 6, 2021
Mayim Bialik To Guest Host “Jeopardy!” After New Host Mike Richards Steps Down was originally published on radionowindy.com