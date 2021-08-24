HeadKrack’s Hip-Hop Spot: Tory Lanez New Bail, Rod Waves New Beef & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In the Hip Hop Spot, Headkrack breaks down the latest news and what’s trending in Hip-Hop news. First one the docket… Tory Lanez. He’s been in the news a lot lately especially after making a special appearance during DaBaby’s set during Rolling Loud. Now it’s that same performance that’s coming back to hunt him! A judge recently increased the stars bail to $250,000 all because he violated the protective order in place after allegedly shooting Megan back in 2020.

Rod Wave has found himself in a bit of ‘R&B Beef’ and he’s not backing down. Both singers Morray and Rod Wave were up for a feature on an Mo3 album who recently passed away. After the team from Mo3’s camp ultimately decided to move forward with Morray instead of Rod Wave, the rapper/singer he took his thoughts to Instagram to let off some steam.

When asked about the reason for the change of heart Mo3’s manager simply said, the song “In My Blood was made for Rod Wave but then somebody genuine came.” Sheesh! Watch the full rundown below.

