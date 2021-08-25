Lizzo Trolls The Internet With A Faux Pregnancy TikTok

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is no stranger to seeing her name in the headlines. Whether she’s dancing around in a thong bikini, or tearfully responding to the haters, her actions usually land her in the midsts of social media chatter.

Today is no different.

In a video posted to her TikTok account, the award-winning singer rubbed a pronounced belly to an audio of her latest song Rumors. “All the rumors are true, yeah,” played in the background as Lizzo posed in a grey pajama set that showed off a round stomach.

It’s been an emotional couple of weeks for the singer. Off the heels of her successful song with Cardi B., she’s had to defend herself against the critics who took to the internet to fat-shame her. Lizzo, who often uses her voice to advocate for self-love and body positivity, had reached her breaking point. In a tearful video, she expressed just how tired she was of being subjected to scrutiny about her weight.

While pregnancy would be great news for the singer, is she simply trolling the internet? Or is she really pregnant? Because Lizzo is known for her fun, loving spirit and great sense of humor, I’m taking this post with a grain of salt. Especially since she followed that video up with another one claiming Chris Evans as the baby daddy.

No one does marketing and promo like Lizzo!

