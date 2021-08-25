Escobar Season Returns: Nas Announces Partnership With Escobar Cigar Brand

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nas continues to boss up his own way. He has just announced a new deal with Escobar Cigars and we are here for it.

As spotted on Complex the Rap legend is here for the smoke, literally. He has taken his love for fine tobacco and turned into a unique business opportunity. This week he announced that he has partnered with Escobar Cigars. Not only will he serve as one of the primary faces to promote their products but he will also have a stake in the company. According to the feature he be a co-owner and have considerable equity in Escobar Cigars.

“When the team at Escobar Cigars initially approached me, I was immediately drawn to the brand by the exceptional quality of their product,” Nas said in a press release. “This partnership with Escobar has been almost two years in the making and I am honored to be an equity partner with them. I am looking forward to growing this brand and to giving back to the local communities in Nicaragua where our tobacco is grown, aged, and hand-rolled into a premium cigar.” The Queens, New York native first named dropped the line in his recent Kings Disease 2 album. “It’s in my blood to drive thesе cars and live this large Escobar cigars avoiding the prison bars, Nas” he rapped on “Nas Is Good”.

Escobar Cigars started in 2018 from a group of close longtime friends and in August 2021, Escobar Cigars are known for its two exceptional products, maduro and natural cigars, that are medium to strong bodied cigars with a perfectly smooth draw and a long lingering finish. The Cuban seeded and rolled cigars are handcrafted in Nicaragua, offering consumers 5 different options for both maduro and natural blends depending on the smoker’s preferred taste and draw. After a complete rebrand including its edgy all-black cigar box with a redesigned “E” logo on a gold cigar band, consumers can start with a sampler pack at $67.25 and between $250- $290 for a box of 25 premium cigars.

