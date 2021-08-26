Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Health By Sharing Her Breast Lump Removal Story

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Staying up-to-date on personal health is a habit that many of us should make more of a priority, and R&B sensation Teyana Taylor reminded us of that fact during a recent episode of her E! series, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, by letting cameras follow her journey into getting lumps removed from her breasts.

Being candid as always, Teyana revealed that she discovered the lumps while on a commercial shoot in Miami for Diddy, which made her schedule the emergency surgery. The biopsy was done by her physician Dr. Altman, and thankfully her results were non-life threatening. Her worries weren’t unfounded though, as she says in the episode, “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman,” followed by putting daughters Junie, 5, and 11-month-old Rue at the forefront of her worries, adding, “When will I be able to hold my babies again?”

Doctors gave her a six-week rest period before doing any heavy lifting, which of course includes playing with and picking up the children, due to her surgery being done on the chest and underarms. Ultimately, we give props to Teyana for being so open about a subject affecting many women today and using her televised platform to be a voice that encourages people all over to get serious about knowing your body and acting swiftly if there’s ever an issue.

She might not know it yet, but Teyana may have very well saved a life with her honesty in this episode alone.

Watch the clip from We Got Love Teyana & Iman below to get a visual look at Teyana’s shocking health scare that led to a successful breast surgery:

