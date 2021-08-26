Spirit.Ed: Jose Cuervo Has Your End Of Summer Cocktail Needs Covered

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jose Cuervo, the world’s best-selling tequila, definitely has the worthy distinction of being the spirit of choice in the warmer months with margaritas and Palomas present on the menu of cocktail bars worldwide. As summer nears an end and with fall fast approaching, the good folks at Jose Cuervo have a quartet of cocktails perfect for those sunny days and cool nights.

Again, tequila has a soft spot in the hearts of many for its easy drinkability and cocktail versatility, most especially in the bright citrus drinks of the summer season. However, some might know that tequila can be aged similar to darker spirits and take on different notes and flavors in the aging process.

The drinks that Jose Cuervo has created to celebrate the seasonal shift place an emphasis on the Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Plata tequila, a clear yet slightly aged expression, and the brand’s Reposado, which takes on a darker hue due to longer aging in barrels. These drinks are still refreshing and quaffable for the warm days that will still hang around in early autumn ahead of the brisk nights to come while still giving the necessary enhancement to the moment.

The cocktails and their recipes can be viewed below.

El Jardin INGREDIENTS: 2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila .75 oz Carrot Leaf Syrup* 2 slices Cucumber 3 slices Jalapeño 1 oz Soda water Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Wheel PREPARATION Muddle the cucumber and jalapeño in a shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the soda water, and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice. PREPARATION – CARROT LEAF SYRUP Blanche carrot leaves by adding them to boiling water for 2 minutes then dunk into an ice bath until cool. Add the blanched carrot leaves, sugar, and water to a blender. Blend until the sugar is fully dissolved. Strain into a clean container. Ingredients for Bar: 1 qt Carrot Leaves (packed), 24 oz sugar, 24 oz water. Yield: 1 qt Ingredients for Home: 2 cups Carrot Leaves, .75 cup sugar, .75 cup water. Yield: 8 oz/1 cup Mexican Mule INGREDIENTS: 2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Reposado 1/2 oz fresh Lime juice 1 dash Angostura aromatic bitters 2-3 oz ginger beer (as needed to top up) PREPARATION Place ice in a copper mug and add the ingredients. Stir and garnish with a lime wedge, mint, or jalapeno slices. Sage Lime Smash INGREDIENTS: 2 parts Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Reposado 1 tsp agave syrup 1/2 lime, quartered 3-4 sage leaves Lime for garnish PREPARATION In a shaker, add cut lime, sage leaves, and agave syrup. Muddle ingredients then add Jose Cuervo Tradicional® Reposado and ice. Strain into glasses over ice, and garnish with lime wedge and sage leaf. Enjoy! Cuervo Mai Tai INGREDIENTS: 2 oz Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata Tequila .75 oz Spicy Pepita Orgeat* .75 oz Lime juice .5 oz Orange juice Garnish: Orange Salt Rim** PREPARATION Run a lime wedge along the outer rim of a rocks glass. Dip the moistened rim into a dish of orange salt, fill with ice and set aside. Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into the prepared glass. PREPARATION – PEPITA ORGEAT Toast unsalted pepitas in a pan with Cayenne Pepper on medium high heat until fragrant. Remove from heat. Let cool. Add toasted pepitas to a blender with sugar, water and a pinch of salt. Blend until sugar is dissolved. Strain through a cheesecloth. Ingredients for Bar: 1 cup ‘unsalted’ pepitas, .75 tbsp Cayenne Pepper, 16 oz sugar, 16 oz water. Yield: 24 oz Ingredients for Home: .5 cup ‘unsalted’ pepitas, .5 tbsp Cayenne Pepper, 8 oz sugar, 8 oz water. Yield: 12 oz PREPARATION – ORANGE SALT Zest Orange(s), Combine with sea salt. Mix to incorporate. Ingredients for Bar: 3 Oranges, 6 tbsp Sea Salt. Yield: 3 oz salt Ingredients for Home: 1 Orange, 2 tbsp Sea Salt. Yield: 1 oz salt

Photo: Jose Cuervo

