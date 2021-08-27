The Lo Down: Kanye West’s Chicago Donda Listening Party Recap + Is Fat Joe A Snitch!? [WATCH]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l has some interesting topics to run through for “The Lo Down” report today, including what went down in Chicago last night for Kanye West’s latest DONDA listening party, new info on the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Ari Fletcher and Bobby Lytes beefing over the viral “Milk Crate Challenge” and word on the street that says hip-hop vet Fat Joe is a snitch.

Kanye made headlines once again at Soldier Field last night as fans await his often-delayed album, with antics that included a faux marriage to ex-wife Kim Kardashian West, inviting fellow canceled entertainers DaBaby and Marilyn Manson to share the stage with him and a finale that saw him setting himself and a replica of his childhood home on fire.

If that’s not wild enough, listen further for a breakdown of why two social media stars got into it over a social media challenge, picks for who should host the BET Hip-Hop Awards this year and paperwork provided by ’90s rapper Cuban Link that accuses his former affiliate Fat Joe of breaking hip-hop’s cardinal rule of snitching in a prior murder case.

