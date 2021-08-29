HHW Premiere: Rackboy Cam “All I Know” [LISTEN]

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rackboy Cam has been flying under the radar and bubbling on the low for a minute now, but with his upcoming project Rackboyz SZN out right now, expect the New Jeruz native to make all kinds of noise.

You may recognize his name after he scored a $1.7 million copyright infringement victory against PNB Rock and YFN’s Lucci’s Billboard Hot 100 hit “Everyday We Lit.” But to get the buzz started, RC is dropping the Mohntra and Heroesxvillian (Zone6danny)-produced single “All I Know” which showcases his impressive flow over a bouncy track that’s bound to bop heads and break a few necks along the way.

With an auto-tuned vocal on the track, Cam gets into different aspects of his life that some may or may not be familiar with as he recognizes saying, “They can’t relate cause I upped my weight, keep fish scale on my dishes/Cause the fish don’t fry in the kitchen, that fish don’t fry in the kitchen!”

This one is obviously for the hustlers and block huggers.

Check out “All I Know” below and let us know if you’ll be checking out Rackboyz SZN when it hits the streets…right now.

