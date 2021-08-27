Politics
HomePolitics

The Results Are In: Rep. Paul Gosar, You ARE A White Nationalist, Twitter Users Declare

The Arizona Republican Congressman's staunch denial of being a white nationalist was met with doubt on social media, to put it mildly. The receipts were ready and plentiful.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
News Conference To Discuss Legislation To Revoke The Medal Of Freedom Given To Bill Cosby

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) speaks during a news conference to discuss legislation to revoke “The Medal Of Freedom” given to Bill Cosby in 2002 at the Cannon House Office Building on January 7, 2016, in Washington D.C. | Source: Kris Connor / Getty

To paraphrase the popular saying, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s a duck.

Using similar logic without the need for any prolonged deliberation because of a growing amount of evidence, an informal online poll of the least scientific variety has arrived at a seemingly unanimous decision that Republican Rep. Paul Gosar is a white nationalist — the same designation that he has vehemently denied.

But the 62-year-old Arizona Congressman’s denial wasn’t being greeted too warmly across Twitter, where accounts proceeded to post an impressive string of receipts casting significant doubt on Gosar, who, to quote Shakespeare, “doth protest too much” to be believed.

On Friday, Gosar’s name became a nationally trending topic for all the wrong reasons when he quote-tweeted a reporter who referred to the lawmaker as a “white nationalist.”

Gosar responded in kind by claiming his name as being defamed, threatening legal action and calling the reporter “lying scum.” He denied having “ever supported ‘white nationalism.’”

Gosar’s tweet went viral, but it wasn’t the flex he was expecting it to be as people quickly called his bluff. Justin Hendrix, a tech policy journalist, led the charge.

Like citing the time Gosar “lauded the white nationalist assault on the Capitol as it took place.”

Others pointed to the Washington Post’s analysis of Gosar published in June that drew attention to a fundraiser for the Congressman that was held “with America First PAC, a group run by young far-right operative Nick Fuentes, who has promoted white-nationalist ideas and whom the Justice Department has labeled a “white supremacist.”

And that’s to speak nothing of the time that the Arizona Mirror covered an event back in February and gave its coverage the headline, “Paul Gosar spoke to a white nationalist conference, and they chanted his name.”

In that case, again, Fuentes was the link to Gosar’s alleged and apparent support for that “white nationalist,” at least.

“When Gosar finished, the event concluded with a 67-minute speech by 22-year-old white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the conference organizer, who called the Jan. 6 riots ‘awesome’ and demanded elected leaders like Gosar enact protections for the country’s ‘white demographic core,’” the Mirror wrote.

Hendrix’s Twitter thread of receipts wasn’t nearly done, also pointing to the time in 2018 when Gosar was in London and had dinner with “an extremist Belgian politician who has a history of inflammatory and racist comments,” as CNN put it.

There’s also the Vice News interview from 2017 during which Gosar suggested the deadly white nationalist riot in Charlottesville was a conspiracy theory started by “the left.” He even evoked former President Barack Obama’s name in a failed — and racist — attempt to shift responsibility for the violence.

“Let’s look at the person that actually started the rally,” Gosar said in the interview, referencing Blogger Jason Kessler, who organized the so-called Unite the Right rally. “It’s come to our attention that this is a person from Occupy Wall Street that was an Obama sympathizer. So, wait a minute, be careful where you start taking these people to.”

Gosar, of course, conveniently ignored the Nazis and other white nationalists who openly rallied in favor of white nationalism during the rally in Charlottesville, regardless of who planned it.

But perhaps the most damning receipt shared across social media was the NBC News op-ed published earlier this month and authored by Gosar’s own blood brothers and sister, who called on him to resign and cited his support for white nationalism as one of the multiple reasons why. Fuentes’ name makes an appearance again.

“How is it that a hateful boy 40 years your junior is able to lead you around by your nose?” Dave Gosar, Jennifer Gosar and Tim Gosar asked in the Aug. 1 op-ed while referring to Fuentes before adding: “And what about Fuentes’ disgusting and appalling Holocaust denial you have never once condemned? Or his racist statements scoffing at the horrors of Jim Crow, segregation and Derek Chauvin’s brutal murder of George Floyd — again, statements you have never condemned. What decent person would associate with such a wretched creature?”

It doesn’t stop there.

An expertly produced Twitter video posted by a pro-democratic group also drew attention to Gosar’s relationship with Fuentes and his support for the Jan. 6 insurrection. The group, Really American, said in the video that Gosar “deserves to be in jail” and urged Congress to “expel him and prosecute him for sedition.”

Another Really American video was making the rounds on Friday that served as a “REMINDER that Rep. Paul Gosar is an insurrectionist who collaborates with extremist right-wing groups like the Proud Boys.”

Yet another tweet linked to an opinion piece in the Arizona Republic that was published Friday and carried the headline, “Paul Gosar is going full-on white nationalist and the GOP’s silence is … not surprising.”

“This you?” the tweet asked in response to Gosar’s Twitter denial.

SEE ALSO:

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Gleefully Cheered On White Supremacists At The Capitol

Rep. Steve King Cries Over White Nationalist Label After History Of Racism

violent white people arrested with tender loving care

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

30 photos Launch gallery

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

Continue reading Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police

UPDATED: 9:20 a.m. ET, Aug. 20, 2021 -- Only in America can police respond to separate calls for similar incidents and have two drastically different results depending on the race of the suspect. A variation of that dichotomic truth continued to play out in real life on Thursday afternoon when a North Carolina man parked his pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress and threatened to blow up two city blocks in Washington, D.C. Floyd Ray Roseberry had propane tanks in his vehicle and he posted a live video on Facebook demanding to speak with President Joe Biden or else he would set off bombs he said he had placed in the truck. MORE: Who Is Floyd Ray Roseberry And Why Did He Want To Blow Up The Library Of Congress? Capitol Police took the threat seriously enough to evacuate local homes during the hours-long standoff before authorities were able to apprehend Roseberry without resorting to using lethal force against a suspect who threatened violence during an hours-long standoff that put the public at risk. https://twitter.com/Bakari_Sellers/status/1428443623650168836?s=20 Instead, Roseberry will be able to have his day in court to defend himself whatever charges -- since none were immediately announced -- he faces for his threat of committing a violent act, on federal property, no less. There were no reports that Roseberry sustained any injuries during his apparently otherwise peaceful arrest. https://twitter.com/ryanjreilly/status/1428395576157249541?s=20   For perspective's sake, convicted murderer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd over nonviolent allegations surrounding a counterfeit $20 bill. The examples of the difference along racial lines in law enforcement reactions to similar reports of crime keep pouring in. One glaring instance of law enforcement not being nearly as trigger-happy with white people as they are with Black suspects came courtesy of a viral video on social media. While it was unclear when, where and why a violent encounter happened between a store patron and a police officer, it was very clear that the cop never once felt threatened enough to use lethal force. [caption id="attachment_4005924" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Twitter[/caption] Precious context was missing from the video, which began recording as the cop and suspect were already grappling in an aisle of what appeared to be a liquor store. The cop, who employed a leg-sweep takedown of the suspect likely learned from departmental training, exercised the kind of restraint rarely if ever seen with nonviolent Black suspects, like Jacob Blake, who was unarmed when he was shot in the back multiple times at close range as he tried to enter his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The video ended with the cop handcuffing the suspect, who had clearly assaulted the officer. Scroll down to see the full video. In Florida, a self-described Trump-supporting white supremacist with a huge swastika tattooed on his chest caused a racist disruption at a restaurant, threatened to sexually assault one woman and then physically attacked another. When the police finally arrived, there was no brutality to be seen; no reckless shoving of the suspect's head into a squad car. Instead, there was some jovial joking taking place as the suspect, identified as Nicholas Arnold Schock, was carefully eased into the back of a police cruiser. In fact, the restaurant's employees and patrons used more force than the police did. https://twitter.com/ReadCarlos/status/1290073261233979393?s=20 It was a far cry from, say, how Baltimore cops treated Freddie Gray before he sustained his deadly injury in the back of a police van over suspicions about a pen knife. In another stunningly similar example, an armed white man who allegedly shot and injured a police officer after barricading himself in a home during a contentious standoff with law enforcement managed to be peacefully arrested in North Hollywood, California, in June. Police responded to a reported active shooting and somehow took the armed man into custody without resorting to the lethal force we see officers use so many times with unarmed Black people. https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1269874825956257792?s=20   The incident in West Hollywood came nearly two weeks after a suspected double murderer who was also accused of a range of other violent crimes was safely taken into custody without the police resorting to any violence, let alone lethal force. Peter Manfredonia was arrested in Maryland six days after he allegedly killed a 62-year-old man with a machete, held anther man hostage, stole the hostage's guns and vehicle, killed a former classmate, kidnapped the former classmate's girlfriend in her car in Connecticut. https://twitter.com/AndyWBRE_WYOU/status/1265829184925990915?s=20 The Hartford Courant reported reported that police said "no one was injured when he was arrested." He's also a white man, which likely explains his life being spared by members of a profession that have typically responded with deadly intentions to Black people suspected of lesser crimes, if any at all. It was a stark contrast to the reports of police shooting unarmed Black people who were not suspected of multiple murders and leading police on an inter-state chase for nearly a week. Oh, and who can forget how Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers -- father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael -- who are on video shooting the jogger were gently handled during their arrest? More on that below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WrcmC2ly6i4&feature=emb_title That treatment stood in stark contrast to the videos circulating on social media showing how police were responding to nonviolent Black people accused of violating social distancing guidelines during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Roger Hedgpeth was arrested a block away from the White House after threatening to kill the president of the United States. The Florida man was armed with a sheathed knife on his left hip, according to a report from The Washington Post. A D.C. police report revealed that Hedgpeth told a Secret Service officer, “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump. I have a knife to do it with.” The report described the 25-year-old as a “critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health consumer.” He was taken into custody by the Secret Service for threatening “to do bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon.” The knife on Hedgpeth’s person had a 3 ½ inch blade. He was also wearing an empty pistol holder, according to the report. https://twitter.com/CBS4Local/status/1226566433552859138   Benjamin Murdy of Harford County, Maryland fired nearly 200 rounds from a rifle and a handgun, while “police never fired a single shot,” according to WMAR Baltimore. After an hour-and-a-half standoff with Harford County police, the Maryland man eventually called 911 and turned himself in. Despite the evident threat Murdy posed to the arresting officers – a threat that has resulted in the killing of many Black suspects – Murdy who was taken into custody peacefully and later charged. https://twitter.com/WMAR2News/status/1220108309400899584 Murdy opened fire on Harford Sheriff’s deputies after they arrived at his home following a report made by Murdy’s girlfriend who claims that he shot and killed her dog during a dispute. “We're familiar with him,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, “He's been the subject of a couple of protective orders from a previous relationship and then I think from the current one. I'm not up to spec on all of those, but he had made statements in there that he would take out police if they ever came to the house." Murdy’s neighbor was heading to take out his trash at the time and had to quickly seek cover to avoid being hit with the rapidly fired bullets. Bobby Schell said that although he hid on the other side of his truck, which ended up being riddled with bullet holes, he was grazed on his right knee and hit in the scrotum. Murdy was charged with attempted first-and-second degree murder, first-and-second degree assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated animal cruelty and other related charges. Florida woman Serina Probus was accused of two separate violent felonies, one of which the 20-year-old admitted to being "too high on cocaine to remember," the Tampa Bay Times reported. Despite the clear threat to the safety of the arresting officers -- a threat that police have quickly killed Black suspects over -- Probus was somehow able to be peacefully taken into custody and as a result smiled proudly in her mugshot. Her treatment stood in stark contrast to how cops typically react to Black suspects accused of the same or less. [caption id="attachment_3898806" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Pictured: Serina Probus | Source: Pasco Sheriff's Office[/caption] Police said Probus was drunk when she bit her sister on the hand for trying to prevent her from leaving a home with her 6-month-old daughter early in the morning of New Year Day. When police responded, "Probus cursed at them and tried to kick out a window in the patrol vehicle as she was being arrested and was placed in a hobble restraint to bind her legs," the Tampa Bay Times wrote. "As she was being restrained, deputies said she tried to pee on them, then spit on them once she was in the car." After Probus was booked on "the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence and felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer," she was hit with another felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon stemming from an accusation in October when she allegedly intentionally hit a man with her SUV. History has shown that Black people accused of much less have suffered much worse fates at the hands of police, especially in Florida. But the rules change when white folks are involved, as shown by the Pasco Sheriff's Office, which happily snapped Probus' gleeful mugshot. It was unclear if deputies stopped to get her some Burger King on the way to being booked, which is exactly what happened after Dylann Roof -- the admitted racist murderer of nine parishioners in a historic Black church in South Carolina in 2015 -- was peacefully arrested even though he was considered armed and very dangerous.   Jerri Kelly decided the best reaction to four Black teenagers who knocked on her door while fund-raising for their high school was to pull a gun on them and keep her firearm aimed at them until police arrived. While the obviously racist episode that unfolded in Arkansas resulted in Kelly being arrested, it took the Wynne Police Department -- which arrived on the scene to see Kelly holding the boys at gunpoint while they were forced to lie on the ground -- five days to actually take her into custody. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1162484180401319936?s=20 Kelly, the wife of the local jail administrator, was arrested with tender loving care for something -- if the roles were reversed -- that arguably would have gotten one or all of the boys shot and/or killed by police. She had the audacity to plead not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a minor. The list of similar examples literally goes on and on and serves as further proof that when you are white, no matter if you gun down people at a church or even assault police officers, you can expect to be peacefully arrested. Must be nice. See below for more.

The Results Are In: Rep. Paul Gosar, You ARE A White Nationalist, Twitter Users Declare  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

The Results Are In: Rep. Paul Gosar, You…

 1 day ago
08.29.21
Photos
Close