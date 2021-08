Aimé Leon Dore Launches FW 2021 Collection That Pays Homage to Founder Teddy Santis’ Greek Roots

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

fashioner has always paid respect to his Greek heritage. Two years ago, ALD lovers were introduced to his grandfather Papou Ted , and Santis revisits his ancestral homeland once again with the release of the line’s Fall/Winter ’21 collection.

The promo video for the latest wear from ALD features takes us back to the land of Zeus and Hera, the Acropolis, and tzatziki, backdropped by Greek folk musician Kostantis Pistiolis. Of course, the people are sporting the thick jackets, woolen caps, and sweaters available in the collection, and eagle-eyed viewers might also spot the subtle New Balance placement too. (Santis was made the sneaker company’s creative director in April). Although no words are spoken in the 60-second ad, the vid says a lot about Santis’ love for the country.

He shared how he came up with the name for his brand in a recent interview with END. “The name for the brand was initially just aimé because I loved what it meant (French for “beloved”) and how it resonated with me, but I couldn’t trademark it,” Santis explained. “We then added Leon, meaning lion, which was my father’s nickname as a kid growing up in Greece. Dore is the last syllable of my name, Theodore.”

Dashes of the NYC influence can also be seen throughout the collection, including logos from the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and the name of Santis’ high school, Holy Cross. Check out the photos below for a closer look at the first wave from ALD’s Fall/Winter ’21 lineup. The gear is available starting today, Friday, Aug. 27, in-store and online.

Get a look at the entire collection below:

