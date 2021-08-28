Jay-Z, Chris Paul Invest In Black-Owned Vegan Food Brand

Continue reading National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021

National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021

Today there are a number of Black women standing against the tides of opposition to work towards a brighter future for Black women in the 21st century. So, to honor National Women's Equality Day, which lands on Aug. 26 of every year, we're shining a light on a few Black change-makers who are breaking historic ground in the fight for justice and equality for all women. Cori Bush and Stacey Abrams are some of the Black women in office carving historic milestones in history fighting for women's rights regarding equal pay and ensuring that their ballots are recognized and accounted for during election season-- but this hasn't always been the case. August 17th marked the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment -- a powerful piece of legislation that gave women the right to vote in 1920 -- and that would serve as a pivotal moment in women's history. It's vital to take a look at the past in order to fully understand how far Black women have come. Activists like Mary McLeod Bethune undoubtedly paved the wave for freedom fighters like Bush and Abrams. Bethune fought tirelessly during the Women's Suffrage Movement championing for Black women's right to vote and for their access to better-paying jobs and education. Bethune founded the National Council for Negro Women in 1935--an initiative that helped to improve the lives of Black women and their communities. "It is our pledge to make a lasting contribution to all that is finest and best in America, to cherish and enrich her heritage of freedom and progress by working for the integration of all her people regardless of race, creed, or national origin, into her spiritual, social, cultural, civic, and economic life, and thus aid her to achieve the glorious destiny of a true and unfettered democracy," she told officials of the iconic achievement. In 1938, the NCNW hosted the White House Conference on Negro Women and Children, demonstrating the importance of black women in democratic roles. During World War II, the NCNW gained approval for black women to be commissioned as officers in the Women's Army Corps. Bethune also served as a political appointee and the Special Assistant to the Secretary of War during that period. The honorary civil rights leader was later appointed to serve as a national adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom she worked with to create the Federal Council on colored Affairs, also known as the Black Cabinet. The council worked to ensure that blacks received 10 percent of welfare funds, arguing that much of the Black community was underrepresented under the New Deal. The educator eventually founded her own school Bethune-Cookman University in 1931. Bethune is famously known for saying the quote "If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves. We should, therefore, protest openly everything ... that smacks of discrimination or slander," and that she did indeed. Here are a few Black women carrying on that same tradition and fighting for equality in today's world.