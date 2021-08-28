Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Lil Baby has amassed major success in the realm of music and as he continues to rise in the industry, he’s putting the focus on paying it forward and empowering youth in his hometown. According to Revolt, the music artist—whose real name is Dominique Jones—helped refurbish a local basketball court in Atlanta.

The collaborative effort was led by Jones, Foot Locker and Four Pockets Full. Jones and the sportswear retailer wanted to create a space where sports can be used to cultivate community. As part of the unveiling ceremony for the court—which is nestled in Oakland City Park—the rapper gifted 200 bikes to children in the neighborhood. “Putting on for the city,” Foot Locker posted on Instagram. “It’s always bigger than sneakers.”

Jones is no stranger to philanthropy. He recently hosted a back-to-school drive in Atlanta, through his philanthropic imprint the Four the People Foundation, where he distributed laptops in an effort to address the digital divide and provided students in need with school supplies and clothes. Last year, he launched a $150,000 scholarship fund at his former high school. The music star has also used his platform to spread awareness about social justice whether it’s through songs like “Bigger Picture” or supporting the loved ones of those who were victims of police brutality.

The hometown hero says he wants to continue to take actionable steps towards evoking change in his community and beyond. “This is more of where I am in life,” he said in an interview with NME. “I’ve got a voice now and I’m not too good at tweeting or making statements. Anybody can talk about it, but talking only gets so far. It’s going to have to be a matter of action before you see a result.”

Lil Baby, Foot Locker Refurbish Basketball Court In Atlanta was originally published on newsone.com