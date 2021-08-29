It’s the end of the month and that mean’s it’s an All Open Lines Sunday. Callers voice their thoughts on gun violence in Indy, the evacuation in Afghanistan, and COVID-19 infections increasing in Indiana.
Plus we say farewell to WTHR Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson as he leaves Indy after 19 years and accepts a new job at WFAA-TV in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.
Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.
Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle
Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson” target=”_blank” style=”color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;”>A Morning of Hot Topics; A farewell to Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson</a></div>