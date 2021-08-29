Open Lines
HomeOpen Lines

A Morning of Hot Topics; A farewell to Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s the end of the month and that mean’s it’s an All Open Lines Sunday. Callers voice their thoughts on gun violence in Indy, the evacuation in Afghanistan, and COVID-19 infections increasing in Indiana.

Plus we say farewell to WTHR Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson as he leaves Indy after 19 years and accepts a new job at WFAA-TV in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle

Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson” target=”_blank” style=”color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;”>A Morning of Hot Topics; A farewell to Channel 13 Reporter Steve Jefferson</a></div>

Cameron Ridle , Open Lines , Open Lines Show

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
DMX
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Open Lines

A Morning of Hot Topics; A farewell to…

 2 hours ago
08.29.21
Photos
Close