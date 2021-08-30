Summer Walker Addresses London On Da Track & His Other Babies’ Mothers For The Last & Final Time “Leave Me Alone”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker took to her IG live to send a very clear message to the father of her daughter London On Da Track and the two mother’s of his other children; Eboni and Erica “Leave me alone plain and simple”

The drama hasn’t slowed down with Summer Walker and her ex London On Da Track. Summer has alleged to fans that London had been sending her threats and allegedly making threats to their mutual friends about her. Although Summer wasn’t specific about what London was upset over, she did mention that there was a mystery man in the picture making London act out. In her IG live today (Aug 30) Summer, shared that their daughter is doing just fine with a step father that loves and cares for the both of them. During her live, we can see her hands shaking as she stumbles over some of her words to make her statement clear.

“Listen. Public Service Announcement. Erica. Eboni. London. Leave Me Alone. Ya’ll were f*** terrorizing me for 2 years bro ’cause I was with the n****. I gave, him back! I gave him back! For the same, I gave him back. For the same reasons ya’ll were f**** terrorizing me for 2 years.” Summer continues, “I tried as best as I could to keep him involved with his children lives and ya’ll tried to blame me for it. I have nothing to do with it”

London denies Summer’s claims that he threatened her because she had a new man around their daughter in a recently made post. Summer mentions that she tried to be one happy family so all of their kids could be together for the holidays but it always ended in drama and she is “non-problematic”. With both sides moving on we just hope that the adults can work things out for the kids. See Summer, Erica and Eboni’s IG story back and forth messages below…

