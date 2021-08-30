News
Tamika D. Mallory Talks Good Trouble Rally, Justice For Breonna Taylor, Holding Biden Accountable

Activist Tamika D. Mallory stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk about the #GoodTrouble Rally happening at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28th. We talked about mobilizing as a community and holding our government accountable including the White House and Congress. Tamika also talked about the ongoing battle to get Justice for #BreonnaTaylor. Tamika never disappoints…Does she know who’s dropping the milk crates off in the hood? Watch the full interview to find out!

