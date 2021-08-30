Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Activist Tamika D. Mallory stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk about the #GoodTrouble Rally happening at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28th. We talked about mobilizing as a community and holding our government accountable including the White House and Congress. Tamika also talked about the ongoing battle to get Justice for #BreonnaTaylor. Tamika never disappoints…Does she know who’s dropping the milk crates off in the hood? Watch the full interview to find out!

RELATED: Tamika D. Mallory Says Headlines Surrounding Black Lives Matter Finances Are “False Narratives”

RELATED: ‘We All Failed Her’: Tamika Mallory Responds To Samaria Rice’s ‘Chasing Clout’ Accusations

Tamika D. Mallory Talks Good Trouble Rally, Justice For Breonna Taylor, Holding Biden Accountable was originally published on kysdc.com