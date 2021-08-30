Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Leah Henry had the privilege of interviewing Martin Luther King III at Rev Al Sharpton’s March on Washington for voters’ rights. MLK 3 talked about activism, keeping his father’s legacy alive, John Lewis’ Voter bill and more at the 2021 March on Washington.

RELATED: 16-Year-Old Activist And Poet Gives Passionate Speech At March On For Voting Rights Rally

RELATED:March On For Voting Rights: Activists Fight Voter Suppression In Georgia With Rally And Concert Featuring Ludacris And More

Martin Luther King III Talks Activism, Voting Rights, & John Lewis Bill At 2021 March On Washington was originally published on kysdc.com