Martin Luther King III Talks Activism, Voting Rights, & John Lewis Bill At 2021 March On Washington

Leah Henry had the privilege of interviewing Martin Luther King III at Rev Al Sharpton’s March on Washington for voters’ rights. MLK 3 talked about activism, keeping his father’s legacy alive, John Lewis’ Voter bill and more at the 2021 March on Washington.

was originally published on kysdc.com

