Foot Locker‘s been making all kinds of moves as of late and while they’re out here cornering the sneaker market, they continue to drop exclusive collaborations to expand their brand (as if it was necessary).

Recently, Foot Locker revealed that they’ll be teaming up with adidas to launch a new line of sneakers that’ll be designed by Adidas’ biggest athletes including Dame D.O.L.L.A. himself, Damian Lillard. The new collection of sneakers is meant to celebrate the positive impact each athlete has had on the game and the culture both on and off the field/court, so it should be interesting to see what kind of designs will be coming down the pike.

Dame for his part will be using the adidas NMD_R1.V2 silhouette for his canvas and it will bear something that Dame D.O.L.L.A. fans might be familiar with. On the side of his shoe are the lyrics to his spoken word song “Blacklist”: “We just strivin’ for equality, acknowledge me.” The sneaker tongue also includes Lillard’s ‘Dame D.O.L.L.A’ logo.”

The kicks feature the now familiar and super comfy Boost midsole as well as a Primeknit upper with with improved breathability courtesy of a wider weave.

The black and pink colorway of the NMD_R1.V2 Damian Lillard is available on Foot Locker’s website and in-stores in both men’s and kid’s sizes for $150 and $120, respectively. If you can’t find them there then check out Champ Sports, Footaction and Eastbay as they fall under the Foot Locker umbrella as well.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair to rock this summer.

Foot Locker & adidas Team For Athlete Designed Sneaker Collection, Dame Dolla 1st Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

