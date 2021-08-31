Sprayground’s Latest Backpack Pays Homage To The Classic Stoner Film ‘How High’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sprayground is back with another dope backpack collaboration, this time paying homage to the classic stoner film How High.

Tuesday (Aug.31), the famed urban backpack and streetwear brand unveiled its newest limited backpack that salutes the film that starred Hip-Hop’s biggest marijuana aficionados, Method Man and Redman. Sprayground is once again adding some flare to its popular backpack design by adorning it with the How High movie poster and adding the movie’s logo above the Sprayground raised rubber branding.

The bag is still is designed for the person on the go featuring partitions for USB sticks, a laptop, and other accessories securely stored in zipped compartments, as well as a secret stash pocket for your sticky icky. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Sprayground backpack without the signature shark-bite graphic.

Also, just like all of the other bags, Sprayground says the How High backpack is sustainable, practical, and fashion-forward. If you’re looking to pick one up, you better move fast because, like Sprayground’s previous collaborations with Space Jam: A New Legacy, Afrojack, the weed holiday 4/20, and first of its kind luggage collection, this bag will sell out quickly.

You can scoop a How High edition backpack this month on Sprayground’s website or exclusive boutiques nationwide.

For more photos of the backpack hit the gallery below.

