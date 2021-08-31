Is There A Such Thing As ‘BBL Fashion?’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re like me, you love to shop online. The joy of filling up your cart with items you can and can’t afford brings you joy and with pay options like Klarna or AfterPay breaking down your payments, you frequent fast-fashion retailers and luxurious boutiques in one sitting. If you’re also like me, you know how disappointing it is to find a garment you love until you look at the alternative images and a basic top that would have worked for work has the a bare back. Or the skirt you loved, has a split rising to the hip.

Twitter user @Hyratldn tweeted, “BBL fashion is ruining everything why does everything have slits and holes everywhere???” and it has us thinking, wow that’s a clever term for it!

BBL, in case you didn’t know is Brazilian Butt Lift — a.k.a the plastic surgery procedure that transfers fat from unwanted areas into your hips and buttocks for a curvy shape typically seen on Instagram models, influencers and many celebrity women in the game. No judgement. But, it does seem like the “BBL” body shape heavily influences the clothing molds these days.

The tweet went viral with nearly 9,000 RTs on Twitter before it was picked up by Hollywood Unlocked where hundreds of women agreed with the tweeter and the term “BBL fashion.”

“Finally someone said it,” one IG user wrote. “Man listen! That goes for swimsuits too! Can’t get no bottom coverage these days. Buns all out at the family reunion,” joked another.

Who can relate?

