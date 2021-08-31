Rich Gang ft. Young Thug “Blue Emerald,” Migos “How We Coming” & More | Daily Visuals

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything from Rich Gang and though Rich Homie Quan isn’t down with the gang due to his beef with Young Thug, the group gotta keep moving forward and that’s exactly what they’re doing.

Coming through with some visuals to “Blue Emerald,” Rich Gang and Young Thug roll big with Birdman in the passenger seat and have models count some stacks and work their physical degrees to the sound of the beat.

Keeping the vibe in the A, the Migos get together to hit the boulevard with stacks of cash before turning up in the club for their latest clip to “How We Coming.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Freeway, Westside Boogie, and more.

RICH GANG FT. YOUNG THUG – “BLUE EMERALD”

MIGOS – “HOW WE COMING”

FREEWAY – “MORE FREEDOM”

049 GUS – “LIKE DA LAST”

WESTSIDE BOOGIE – “GLORY OF GOD”

JACKBOY – “CHANGING”

ALLBLACK FT. SADA BABY & CARRIE – “DO OR DIE”

SADA BABY & KERCH DOLLA – “VICE BITY”

