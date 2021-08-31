Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Rich Gang ft. Young Thug “Blue Emerald,” Migos “How We Coming” & More | Daily Visuals

Rich Gang returns and Migos get it popping all over town. Today's Daily Visuals.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything from Rich Gang and though Rich Homie Quan isn’t down with the gang due to his beef with Young Thug, the group gotta keep moving forward and that’s exactly what they’re doing.

 

Coming through with some visuals to “Blue Emerald,” Rich Gang and Young Thug roll big with Birdman in the passenger seat and have models count some stacks and work their physical degrees to the sound of the beat.

Keeping the vibe in the A, the Migos get together to hit the boulevard with stacks of cash before turning up in the club for their latest clip to “How We Coming.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Freeway, Westside Boogie, and more.

RICH GANG FT. YOUNG THUG – “BLUE EMERALD”

MIGOS – “HOW WE COMING”

FREEWAY – “MORE FREEDOM”

049 GUS – “LIKE DA LAST”

WESTSIDE BOOGIE – “GLORY OF GOD”

JACKBOY – “CHANGING”

ALLBLACK FT. SADA BABY & CARRIE – “DO OR DIE”

SADA BABY & KERCH DOLLA – “VICE BITY”

Rich Gang ft. Young Thug “Blue Emerald,” Migos “How We Coming” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
58 photos
Videos
Latest

Rich Gang ft. Young Thug “Blue Emerald,” Migos…

 2 days ago
09.02.21
Photos
Close