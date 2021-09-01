Celebrity Photographer Cam Kirk Teams Up With Bacardí For First-Ever NFT That Supports The NAACP

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity photographer, Cam Kirk, teamed up with Bacardí to launch their first-ever NFT, celebrating the launch of the all-new, limited-edition Bacardí Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish. The NFT went live for auction today (September 1) for only two weeks.

The liquor brand and Kirk have also collaborated with the NAACP. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the NFT will go directly to the “Backing the B.A.R.” initiative. The partnership will support Black-owned establishments in their pursuit of liquor licencses.

Both Kirk and Barcardí share a similar vision in wanting to support a bigger cause with this partnership. The two have created something that spirits enthusiasts and creatives can appreciate, while directly supporting the community.

The launch of the Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish is Bacardí’s first installment of the brand’s recently announced five-year Cask Finish Series. To celebrate the one-of-a-kind product, the brand believed unveiling a special NFT was the only way to go as they both share uniqueness and exclusivity.

Kirk details more about the concept of this special collaboration in a statement. “The concept behind the BACARDĺ Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish NFT is all about our two worlds colliding and showcasing the intersection of photography and the rum aging process,” Kirk describes their vision.

The celebrity photographer has worked with countless rappers like Gucci Mane and Future and notable brands such as Nike and Beats by Dre. Kirk goes on to describe how he creates a world inspired by Barcardi’s new cask finish.

“Created as a video interlaced with 3D effects, the NFT starts with me at my studio as I shoot the all-new BACARDĺ Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish. As I move closer to the bottle, I’m suddenly drawn inside and teleported to a sun-soaked tropical island,” Kirk details of the NFT. “Emblematic of the balmy Caribbean, where BACARDĺ premium rums are aged, this three-dimensional, pixelated universe is meant to give off a very digital and futuristic feel. The viewer is symbolically entering the lens of my camera for a brief moment in time, as I shoot this one-of-a-kind rare rum, harkening back to its origins, inviting discovery and celebrating the bold, beautiful flavor of Sherry Cask Finish. Once I’ve revealed the vibrant world that lives within the bottle, I’m transported back to my studio. As the recipient will experience, the NFT ultimately unlocks the unique journey that BACARDĺ’s Cask Finish Series is meant to encapsulate: each one starts with BACARDĺ Reserva Ocho but is finished with a bold adventure that defines who we become.”

The recipient of the special NFT will receive a suite of digital assets that includes the 3D video, behind-the-scenes content from the shoot, and a virtual “gift box,” which includes Cam Kirk’s recommendations on how to enjoy a bottle of Barcadí’s Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish.

Visit the website for Bacardí and Cam Kirk’s first-ever NFT available for purchase now for two weeks.

Celebrity Photographer Cam Kirk Teams Up With Bacardí For First-Ever NFT That Supports The NAACP was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: