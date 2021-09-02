Arts & Entertainment
Ja Rule Finally Gets His Verzuz Shine – But Not Against 50 Cent

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ja Rule and Fat Joe have a few things in common, namely a feud with 50 Cent back in the early to mid-2000s. However, Ja won’t be going up against his eternal nemesis in a Verzuz celebration. Instead, he and his “New York” counterpart are going to be going through their New York-centric catalogs on September 14.

Verzuz properly announced the follow-up to The Lox vs. Dipset event on Thursday (September 2) with a post on Instagram stating the summer wasn’t over just yet.

Both Joe and Ja occupy a massive space in ’90s to 2000s hip-hop. From 1998 with “Can I Get A…” to his solo debut single “Holla Holla,” the Queens rapper made himself a mainstay on hip-hop airwaves and secured four consecutive platinum albums beginning with his debut disc Venni, Vetti, Vecci in 1999 followed by Rule 3:36, Pain Is Love and The Last Temptation.

By comparison, Fat Joe has kept a single on hand for fans since “Flow Joe” in 1993. From there he partnered with the late Big Pun before striking big solo-wise in 2001 with Jealous Ones Still Envy and the hit single “What’s Luv” with Ashanti. In 2004, he scored his only Billboard No. 1 hit with “Lean Back” and followed it up with hit singles “Get It Poppin’” featuring Nelly, the “Lean Back (Remix),” “Make It Rain” featuring Lil Wayne, “All The Way Up” with French Montana and Remy Ma and more.

The Verzuz event between the two is set to take place in New York City. We’re already putting bets on Joe telling the world, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

