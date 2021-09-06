Minister Who Married R. Kelly & 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Details Shotgun Hotel Room Wedding To Court

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not looking good for the king of R&Pee.

R.Kelly’s federal sex trafficking trial is trucking along, and the prosecution is not playing. Wednesday (Sep.1), the minister who officiated Kelly’s 1994 wedding to Aaliyah testified under subpoena.

Buzzfeed News reports 73-year-old minister Nathan Edmond claimed in his sworn testimony he never met both singers before he performed the “ceremony,’ that he revealed he was asked to do by Keith Williams, a mutual friend he shared with Kelly. “I didn’t think it was anybody special. I didn’t understand it at all,” he stated during day 10 of Kelly’s ongoing federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial being held in Brooklyn.

Edmond shared further details about the shotgun wedding that took place at a hotel located in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, stating it lasted only 10 minutes and Kelly and Aaliyah both wore matching “jogging suits,” and the attendees included himself, both singers and “about three other gentlemen” whom he did not know personally Buzzfeed News reported.

“The door opened to the bedroom, and out stepped Aaliyah and Mr. Kelly,” Edmond testified. “They both had one leg on the jogging suit up to the knee,” he recalled. “You couldn’t see her [Aaliyah’s] whole face because her hair was over half of her face.”

Bruh.

As to how this union even had the paperwork to make it happen, the marriage license that has Edmond’s name on falsely claiming that Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, was 18, a claim prosecutors have been arguing during the trial. Per Madame Noire, the “Down Low” singer impregnated Haughton and “planned the marriage so that he could be protected from criminal charges because a wife cannot testify against her husband.”

During his testimony that he conducted via a video conference, Edmond’s revealed he never spoke about officiating the wedding even though the press has reached out about it because Kelly made him sign a non-disclosure agreement before the ceremony.

Edmond revealed he never signed the document and said, “I looked at it, I read it, then I kind of chuckled… and said it wasn’t worth the paper it was written on.” He did give Kelly his word that he would not speak about the wedding ceremony and did not take the money that was offered to him, which Buzzfeed News reports was “somewhere between $25 and $50.”

Wait…what?

This news follows reporting of a male accuser’s testimony detailing how Kelly sexually abused him.

—

Photo: E. JASON WAMBSGANS / Getty

Minister Who Married R. Kelly & 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Details Shotgun Hotel Room Wedding To Court was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: