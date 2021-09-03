Celebrity News
Drake’s Best 12 Captions: ‘Certified Lover Boy’

‘Certified Lover Boy’

Aubrey is no stranger to his lyrics becoming your next best caption. Honestly, as soon as you press play, the captions ring out. So we just gave you the best 12 captions.

Enjoy:

Champagne Poetry:

  • I been hot since the birth of my son”
  • “Built this house for us all, pain in my back still

    You niggas gassed up, you couldn’t pay…”

  • “I’m bigger now than before

    Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport”

Papi’s Home:

  • “I apologize for my absence, I know I left you without a name to drop.”
  • “I’ma start collectin’ child support the opposite way

    You gotta pay me to be my motherfuckin’ son”

RELATED ARTICLE: Certified: Drake Drops ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Featuring Travis Scott, JAY-Z, Lil Baby, Future & More

Love All Featuring Jay-Z

  • “Never had a lot, this is all I need

    People never care ’til it’s R.I.P. “

  • “Loyalty is priceless and it’s all I need

    Can’t burn a bridge just to light my way”

  • “Best thing I can do is not build with you

    When I could destroy you, that takes some fuckin’ discipline”

Way 2 Sexy Featuring Young Thug & Future:

  • “I’m too sexy for the trap

    Too sexy for that cap

    Too sexy for that jack”

No Friends in the Industry:

  •  “you heard about me, you don’t know me more than that”
  • “And I’m like Sha’Carri, smoke ’em on and off the track”

Knife Talk Featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat:

  • “Kappa Alpha, me and my gang, we do all the steppin’”

Now we have to ask:

