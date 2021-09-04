Mogul Master P Leads Hurricane Ida Relief Effort Through His Water Company

New Orleans-bred mogul Master P is no stranger to philanthropy, and he has continually used his business ventures as vessels to give back to those in need. His latest effort is centered on providing relief for those in Louisiana who were significantly impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Through his beverage company LA Great Water, the serial entrepreneur—whose real name is Percy Miller—wants to ensure residents have access to clean drinking water. Following the destructive storm, several boil water advisories were issued throughout the state. Many residents are still experiencing power outages in the midst of extreme heat. The company is also providing supplies throughout New Orleans and surrounding areas. “We’re going to make sure our people get water. Make sure we’re able to feed our people and help them get back,” he told TMZ. “I’m just praying for my people at home. We’re trying to make sure we can get the elderly in safe environments. It’s going to take a little time so hopefully, the government will come through, but we’re going to do our part.”
Efforts like the one being led by Miller are needed as Louisiana residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the Category 4 storm. PowerOutage.US reported nearly 710,461 customers in the state didn’t have power as of Saturday morning.
This is not the first time Miller has stepped up in a major way for his community. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the No Limit Records founder offered free deep-cleaning services for senior citizens through his company Master Clean Life. The company also led an effort to provide groceries for the elderly and families in need. “We just want to do what we can to help them,” Miller said in a statement. “They took care of us, now it’s our turn to take care of them.”
