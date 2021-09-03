Drake ft. Future & Young Thug “Way 2 Sexy,” The Weeknd “Can’t Feel My Face” & More | Daily Visuals

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake finally ended the long wait for his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, and not only did we get the full-length album, he dropped some visuals to boot.

Linking up with Future and Young Thug for the visuals to “Way 2 Sexy,” Drizzy finds himself working out in the gym before going on a Rambo-ish rampage. Pretty hilarious stuff.

The Weeknd meanwhile dug in the crates for his latest release and decided it was time to drop the alternative clip for “Can’t Feel My Face” in which he and a young blonde Becky get turnt in the club before things begin to go sour.

Check out the rest of today’s drops YN Jay, Sada Baby, and more.

DRAKE FT. FUTURE & YOUNG THUG – “WAY 2 SEXY”

THE WEEKND – “CAN’T FEEL MY FACE”

TROY AVE – “MONEY DANCE”

YN JAY – “ROCK THE BOAT”

SADA BABY – “BINKO”

NO SAVAGE & SHY GLIZZY – “MOOD SWITCH”

