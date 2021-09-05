Mally Mal Turns Himself In, Starts 33 Month Bid For Prostitution Ring

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mally Mall is now the property of the Feds. The Hip-Hop producer and former Love & Hip Hop star with questionable side hustles turned himself in to the authorities and has started his 33-month sentence for running a prostitution ring.

Back in 2019, Mally pleaded guilty to running a prostitution ring for a cool 12 years out of Nevada. In May 2021 he was hit with a nearly 3-year sentence. However, he hoped to get a delay citing health issues. However, the judge wasn’t falling for the jig.

Reports TMZ:

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge said the hip-hop producer failed to articulate any reason why his health condition couldn’t be adequately treated while he’s behind bars.

The judge said Mally failed to show he couldn’t get a CT scan or biopsy from the prison’s Health Services Division. Remember, he says he discovered a mass on his thigh that could potentially be cancerous.

In her response to Mally’s request to postpone, the judge said she wouldn’t “entertain any further meritless delay tactics.” Translation — if ya need it, get it while you’re doing time.

But if you’re looking for Mally Mall, you’ll still see him on your television. He and his wife, Treasure, are going to be part of the forthcoming season of We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, where their fellow castmates include rappers NORE and Monie Love.

We couldn’t make stuff up if we tried. Mall’s release date is reportedly December 15, 2023.

