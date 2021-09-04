Celebs Take To Social Media To Celebrate Beyoncé’s 40th Birthday

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Many of our favorite celebrities are taking to social media to share their excitement for Beyoncé’s birthday and all we can say is, same!

The singer, who turned 40 on Saturday, received an outpouring of love from her fellow stars and members of the #Beyhive, all of who are now referring to September 4 as #BeyDay.

Jennifer Hudson was one of them, as the actress starred alongside Queen Bey in the 2006 musical, Dreamgirls. “Dreamgirls will never leave you,” she tweeted to the star. “Happy birthday to my forever Dreamgirl and Virgo sister @Beyonce! I love u!” J. Hud then paired the tweet with a sweet picture of the two.

The legendary rapper and producer Missy Elliot also took to Twitter to send a sweet message to Beyoncé, tweeting, “Happy Birthday sis I am PROUD of your growth… You always been a HARDWORKER from day 1 since I’ve known you over 20 yrs so your success is DESERVING May your 40th BDAY be a blast!TURN ALL DA WAY DF UP on 200.” She also shared a few pictures of Beyoncé from some of her most iconic moments.

Actress Viola Davis also shared a birthday message to the Black Is King artist, writing, “Happy birthday to this force of nature, this HUGE heart, talent, visionary…….Beyoncé!!!! Another trip around the sun,” and paired the tweet with Beyoncé’s most recent Harpar’s Bazaar magazine cover.

Chloe Bailey of the R&B duo ChloexHalle also shared a simple, but sweet message for the Queen Bey, tweeting, “it’s the queen’s birthday. love you B!!!!,” giving us major “what’s understood doesn’t need to be explained,” vibes.

Lizzo took to Twitter as well to tweet a funny moment between the two, writing “Happy birthday @Beyonce— ima keep posting this pic until we take a real one together.” Hopefully she’ll get a real picture soon!

And of course, Bey’s mama, Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, took to IG to celebrate her baby girl’s birthday. “Wow you reached every one of your goals and then some. You deserve it baby, And every other blessing that God has bestowed upon you,” the proud mama wrote. She ended the long message with, “today I look at you and see true Happiness !! With an amazing man that loves you and children that adore you !!! Nothing or no one can mess with that kind of love and happiness! I Just want the world to know !!! ”

But celebs aren’t the only ones celebrating Bey on her birthday as many members of the #Beyhive have taken to social media to do the same. “To exist during the era of Beyoncé from the very beginning with Destiny’s Child, to see her rise to the ICON she is today! Truly an honor. Happy 40th Birthday Beyoncé,” one fan wrote.

With another sharing their favorite Beyoncé moment.

Happy birthday to the Queen!

Celebs Take To Social Media To Celebrate Beyoncé’s 40th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

