ESPN Dragged For Cutting HBCU Bands Halftime Show On Nationally Televised Black College Football Game

A pair of stories historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) squared off on the football field on Sunday, but it wasn’t the score of the closely contested nationally televised game on all-sports cable network ESPN that fans were talking about when the clock struck zero.
Instead — while fans and especially alumni of the dueling Florida A&M Rattlers (FAMU) and Jackson State Tigers were happy to see Black college football getting some coveted national TV time — there was one glaring absence that seemed to get most of the attention despite the game being decided by a single point: The halftime show.
It didn’t help that FAMU and Jackson State are routinely credited for having the top bands, amplifying the level of anticipation viewers had for the game’s halftime performances.
Exacerbating issues is the fact that halftime shows at HBCU football games carry a certain cultural significance beyond entertainment value.
Whether it was because of ESPN’s well-documented diversity issues or just an overall tone-deaf lack of awareness, somebody at the network decided against televising the HBCUs’ bands performing at halftime, a portion of the game that is arguably more important to some fans than whoever has more points after the end of four quarters.
The omission prompted viewers to take to social media and express what seemed to evolve from disbelief to become full-blown outrage.
The game carried much significance aside from the bands, including the fact that Sunday was the first time that FAMU’s football game played a game in more than a year after the Tallahassee school shut down its program because of the pandemic.
It was also the latest game for Jackson State Head Coach Deion Sanders, a Hall of Fame football legend and former NFL star who took over the Tigers last year with a vow to help raise the national profile of HBCU football.
Sanders has delivered and then some, even following a pandemic-shortened season and a brief dust-up with the media earlier this summer.
But none of that mattered to fans who tuned in on Sunday to watch the Rattlers and Tigers on ESPN specifically to see their bands perform.
To the uninitiated, HBCU bands performing during halftime are bucket list-level must-see material.
Adding to that truth is the fact that HBCU bands’ performances as we know them today — complete with second-to-none dance steps while still perfectly carrying a tune — are largely credited to Dr. William P. Foster, FAMU’s band director nearly 70 years ago who incorporated the lively moves into routines that favored modern music over traditional military songs.
“Now when students and families gather to attend several HBCU football games, the most anticipated part is the half time performance,” HBCU Buzz wrote in a still-relevant piece about the significance of HBCU bands published a decade ago. “For many, the band’s halftime performance is the main reason for their game attendance and support of the university. It is the heightened feeling of ecstasy and school spirit the band performance exhilarates that causes an always memorable time of love and fellowship.”
The absence of the above was the source of Sunday’s outrage on social media.
ESPN went on a media blitz ahead of this college football season bringing attention to its dedication to televising HBCU games. It would seemingly follow that the network also would do its due diligence and follow through with its commitment to Black college football.
While it was not immediately clear if the viewers’ complaints were heard by ESPN’s bosses, it will be crystal clear on Thursday, the next time ESPN is scheduled to televise another HBCU football game — Edward Waters plays against Benedict on ESPNU — as part of a record-setting number of Black college football games on TV and streamed online this fall.
SEE ALSO:
Deion Sanders Wants The Media To Put Some Respect On His Name
Deion Sanders Named Head Football Coach At Jackson State University
The Blackest Rose Parade Ever? HBCU Marching Bands And Chaka Khan Reign Supreme
The Blackest Rose Parade Ever? HBCU Marching Bands And Chaka Khan Reign Supreme
1. Alabama State University Mighty Marching HornetsSource:Getty 1 of 33
2. Florida A&M University marching band performsSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. Chaka Khan, Rose Parade Grand Marshal, performs3 of 33
4.4 of 33
5. Grand Marshall Chaka KhanSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Kool & The Gang performSource:Getty 6 of 33
7.7 of 33
8. 130th Rose Parade's 'The Melody Of Life'Source:Getty 8 of 33
9.Source:Getty 9 of 33
10. Chaka Khan performsSource:WENN 10 of 33
11. HBCU alumni in the house
11 of 33
When a FAMU Rattler meets a Alabama State University Hornet on our way to the Rose Parade. Great meeting you Mrs. Vicky! pic.twitter.com/cqBeXkwIbW— Prez. Gregory Clark (@gregforfamu) December 28, 2018
12.
12 of 33
The FAMU Incomparable Marching 100 showed up and showed out today at the Rose Parade! Congrats to all these excellent musicians representing FAMU and the HBCU community. Especially Cori Bostic, first woman to make drum major in The Hundred. Great job! pic.twitter.com/M0FM5TE9HG— Douglas L. Allen, PhD (@dallen_critgeo) January 1, 2019
13.
13 of 33
It’s been a great day at Post Parade! #RoseParade2019 pic.twitter.com/07JvLGXqjr— Dr. Larry Hygh, Jr. (@larryhygh) January 2, 2019
14.
14 of 33
ICYMI: Show some #RESPECT for the @FAMU_1887 @THEMARCHING100 #RoseBowlParade2019 pic.twitter.com/7He7k6RImv— HBCU Guru- The 107 (@The107_hbcu) January 1, 2019
15.
15 of 33
Meanwhile at the Rose 🌹 Bowl Parade... Rattlers are shining! ✨ The Marching 100 has performed in three presidential inauguration parades, six Honda Battle of the Bands & five Super Bowls. Sooo basically WE ARE THE BEST! Period! 🐍🐍🐍 #FAMU @FAMU_1887 pic.twitter.com/qxfSEs68H0— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) January 1, 2019
16.
16 of 33
The Marching 100 captivated millions as they performed at the 130th @RoseParade! View photos from the performance below. #FAMU100RoseParade pic.twitter.com/tiGsWS0Mro— Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) January 1, 2019
17.
17 of 33
S/O to the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Tournament of Roses Parade 2019 #HBCULove pic.twitter.com/jdW809gYZM— Garrett E. (@DaEdge1) January 1, 2019
18.
18 of 33
S/O to the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Tournament of Roses Parade 2019 #HBCULove pic.twitter.com/jdW809gYZM— Garrett E. (@DaEdge1) January 1, 2019
19.
19 of 33
Congratulations to Shelby Chipman and the @FAMU_1887 Marching 100 #RoseParade2019 pic.twitter.com/6M97TtfLz0— Barry L. Houser (@BarryLHouser) January 1, 2019
20.
20 of 33
Enjoying the sounds of the incomparable @FAMU_1887 Marching 100 in the @RoseParade !! Congratulations!! #FAMU100RoseParade pic.twitter.com/OIgzeDh2mE— Alonda Thomas (@AlondaThomas) January 1, 2019
21.
21 of 33
Tears of Joy! The Incomparable Marching 100 of @FAMU_1887 ! #RoseBowlParade #RoseParade2019 #ProudAlum 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/HQaIrY5JOY— Tammy J FAMU R.Ph-GET A VACCINE (@Tiksmom) January 1, 2019
22.
22 of 33
So proud to see @FAMU_1887 band in the Rose Bowl Parade. pic.twitter.com/agcUBnOs7L— Willie Williams (@tanfrankqj) January 1, 2019
23.
23 of 33
I see you @THEMARCHING100! Proud Rattler moment. 🐍 #FAMU100RoseParade @FAMU_1887 pic.twitter.com/qu1oGiRu97— LaShannon Petit (@iamLaShannon_) January 1, 2019
24.
24 of 33
🐍🐍🐍RT @FAMU_1887: The Marching 100's @RoseParade performance is coming up soon! Watch them in position 20 in the parade. #FAMU100RoseParade pic.twitter.com/IRhoDWlakd— The Professor (@BoldestBeauty56) January 1, 2019
25.
25 of 33
So excited to see the HBCU Bands in the Rose Parade! #HBCUBands ##Alabamastateuniversity #roseparade #tournamentofroses pic.twitter.com/HOl0HygKtl— Shelley Hamilton (@Syh33) January 1, 2019
26.
26 of 33
I’m waiting on @FAMU_1887 Marching 100 in the #RoseParade2019 but I have to show #HBCU love to Alabama State University Marching Hornets pic.twitter.com/cTFZXF0PZz— Tammy J FAMU R.Ph-GET A VACCINE (@Tiksmom) January 1, 2019
27.
27 of 33
S/O to the Alabama State "Mighty Marching Hornets" as they were the 1st band to march in the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade! They represented the students, alumni & fans of Alabama State very well (pt.2)— HBCU Reunion Weekend (@HBCUReunion) January 1, 2019
🎼 🎺 🎵 🎶 🎷 #alabamastateuniversity #mightymarchinghornets #hbcubands pic.twitter.com/JKDyEZEazn
28.
28 of 33
So proud seeing @ASUHornetNation Mighty Marching Hornet kicking off the 2019 #RoseParade #MYASU #HBCU @HBCUToday #MMH #HappyNewYear2019 #HappyNewYear #alabamastateuniversity #HBCULove pic.twitter.com/FIejDL6v8H— Oshawn Jefferson (@etwom) January 1, 2019
29.
29 of 33
S/O to the Alabama State "Mighty Marching Hornets" as they were the 1st band to march in the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade! They represented the students, alumni & fans of Alabama State very well 🎼 🎺 🎵 🎶 🎷 🎵 #alabamastateuniversity #mightymarchinghornets #hbcubands pic.twitter.com/MwRnTNnywc— HBCU Reunion Weekend (@HBCUReunion) January 1, 2019
30.
30 of 33
60 members of #HBCU marching bands on the birthday float for @Honda @The_Honda Battle of Bands pic.twitter.com/oNMgEviQ7g— HBCU Guru- The 107 (@The107_hbcu) January 1, 2019
31.
31 of 33
The Incomparable Marching 💯 The Difference Is Clear— 🌴🌴FLORIDA BOY (@WarrenB850) January 1, 2019
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍@trt_FAMU @THEMARCHING100 Tournament of Roses Parade 2019 #HBCUBands pic.twitter.com/BVV90NbuR9
32.
32 of 33
This!! 💙 #HBCU #HBCUBands #WelcomeToHBCUWorld pic.twitter.com/48oU8gTWfu— Club 1964, Inc. (@Club1964Inc) December 31, 2018
33. Gerald Freeny, President for the 2018-2019 Tournament of RosesSource:Getty 33 of 33
ESPN Dragged For Cutting HBCU Bands Halftime Show On Nationally Televised Black College Football Game was originally published on newsone.com