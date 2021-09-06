Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 —

After a summer that saw the first federal holiday celebration of the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States, observation of the same old national holidays has resumed.

But Juneteenth — also known as Black Liberation Day — which President Joe Biden authorized as the nation’s 12th federal holiday and the first new one since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983, is intrinsically linked to Labor Day, which falls on Monday, Sept. 6.

For many, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the start of the school year. But what else does the holiday signify and why do we celebrate it besides [most of us] having the day off from work?

The holiday is “dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which, of course, especially makes this second consecutive COVID-19 edition of Labor Day a bit of a conundrum considering the record unemployment and protests for social justice rocking the nation from sea to shining sea.

Celebrated the first Monday of September, Labor Day generally means a day off of work for adults and the final day of summer vacation for school children. If you’re a snooty follower of fashion, it’s also the last day you can wear white. But who started Labor Day and why do we get to take off for Labor Day? To get those answers, we have to go back more than 100 years.

Labor Day’s origins are the source of some debate, but most people credit Matthew Maguire with proposing the idea in 1882. Maguire was the secretary of the Central Labor Union (CLU) of New York, the organization that wound up planning and holding the first Labor Day celebration. This took place on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, and the following year, the CLU marked the occasion on that same date. It wasn’t until 1884 that the CLU settled on the first Monday in September and began urging other labor groups to stage their pro-worker celebrations on that day.

Some scholars believe Peter J. McGuire, who co-founded the American Federation of Labor and worked as the general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, was the first to suggest the holiday. Regardless, on Feb. 21, 1887, Oregon became the first state to officially recognize the holiday. That same year, Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey followed suit. Before the end of the decade, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut had also jumped on board, and on June 28, 1894, after 23 additional states had enacted Labor Day legislation, the U.S. Congress made it a national holiday. Congress’ decision came mere days after President Grover Cleveland had deployed 12,000 troops to break up a national railroad strike, and the creation of the holiday was seen as a way to appease the labor movement.

As recently as last year, 155.2 million people were expected to celebrate Labor Day. That was the number of Americans aged 16 and older who were part of 2019’s workforce, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That number has since shrunken significantly because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing guidelines that are preventing most Labor Day parades from being held this year.

Hence, this year, with even fewer people belonging to labor unions, the 2020 installment of Labor Day is expected to be more of a day for hitting the beach, attending cookouts and generally relaxing.

So crack a beer and pull up a chair, America. You’ve more than earned it.

5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights 1. Black Sleeping Car Porters Union Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Colored National Labor Union Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. National Domestic Worker's Union Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Coalition of Black Trade Unionists Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. American League of Colored Laborers Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers’ Rights 5 Black-Led Labor Unions That Have Paved The Way For Black Workers' Rights [caption id="attachment_4201064" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JASON REDMOND / Getty[/caption] Most people know about labor unions, but few know what they do. Labor unions help employees push for better working conditions within a workplace, which might include improving wages, hours, and safety policies. Labor unions then help workers bargain for a legally binding contract that will hold their employers accountable for implementing said changes. Sounds simple right? Well, historically, that hasn't always been the case, especially for Black Americans. Civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his legendary speech "I've Been to the Mountaintop" right at the height of the Memphis Sanitation Workers' Strike in 1968. On April 3 that year, 1,300 sanitation workers organized a massive strike against the city, demanding better safety conditions, livable wages, and union recognition. “We've got to give ourselves to this struggle until the end,” King said to the fearless sanitation employees as they stood in the crowd. “Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis. We've got to see it through. And when we have our march, you need to be there. Be concerned about your brother. You may not be on strike. But either we go up together, or we go down together.” The workers were protesting the shocking deaths of Echol Cole and Robert Walker, who were crushed by a malfunctioning garbage sanitation truck. The movement was led in part by a former Black sanitation worker named Thomas Oliver Jones. As the president of the local 1733 chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Jones helped the group fight for their rights. After a series of stikes and contentious run-ins with state police officials, the City Council finally recognized the union and guaranteed better wages on April 16. The event undoubtedly served as a turning point for civil rights in Black America. Thankfully today, things have changed. According to a study conducted by CEPR, 14.1 percent of Black workers are unionized in 2015. On average, Black union workers earn 16.4 percent higher wages than Black non-union workers. But the work to increase this number continues. The study notes that "unionization rates for Black workers have declined across all sectors, but the decline has been especially steep for manufacturing (from 42.3 percent in 1983 to 13.3 percent in 2015)." This labor day, it's important for us to reflect on how far we've come. For Black Americans in particular, we have a storied history of fighting tooth and nail for our freedom not only to live but work in the United States. Many African American-led labor unions have helped the community throughout history gain access to the freedoms we deserve. We would be remiss if we did not give them their flowers during this holiday celebration. Let's take a look back at history.

