Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are Also Owed Reparations For Having Property “Taken Away”

The conversation surrounding reparations is one that Black people have been debating over for years, with majority of the community 100% in favor of some monetary compensation for the centuries that our ancestors were enslaved in America.

Of course, we also have that percentage of Black people who find ways to oppose any kind of reparations for Black people; conservative Black politician Larry Elder of California is unfortunately one of them.

The often-controversial radio host made his position known on the idea of reparations during a guest appearance on PragerU’s equally-controversial talk show The Candace Owens Show. Sitting with the titular host, Elder boldly questioned if Black people were truly ready to have the reparations conversation due to the fact that descendants of slave owners, in theory, would also be eligible for monetary restitution since they technically lost legal “property” after the Civil War. He used the example of slave owners in the UK being compensated by the government, saying they were “ahead of us” in the United States.

Here’s a direct quote of Larry Elder’s position on reparations, via PragerU:

“When people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation? Because, like it or not, slavery was legal. Their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War, so you could make an argument that the people that are owed reparations are not only just Black people but also the people whose ‘property’ was taken away after the end of the Civil War.”

Elder is currently on a campaign to replace Gavin Newsom as Governor of California in the upcoming recall election. With opinions like that, not to mention his public battle with ex-fiancé Alexandra Datig who claims to have been verbally and emotionally abused by Elder — he allegedly even pulled out a gun on her according to Politico — we doubt he’d be a good fit for the job during this crucial time in building morale within the Black community.

Watch below to see Larry Elder’s hot take on reparations for Black people, and let us know your thoughts on the subject:

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are Also Owed Reparations For Having Property “Taken Away” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com