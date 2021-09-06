News
HomeNewsObituaries

Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In NYC Apartment

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Respect" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Michael K. Williams, the New York actor best known for playing Omar on HBO’s The Wire as well as Lovecraft Country, has died.

Williams was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday (September 6). Although no official cause of death was determined, law enforcement officials discovered drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.

The actor, who rose to prominence playing tough, yet complex characters on the small and big screen, was only 54 years old.

This is a developing story.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Nene Leakes Celebrates The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening Weekend
58 photos

Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In NYC Apartment  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest

Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In NYC…

 8 hours ago
09.06.21
Photos
Close