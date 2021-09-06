Man Kills 4, Including A Baby, Shoots At Cops, Attacks Another, And Wasn’t Killed By Police

In the latest proof that police responses depend on the color of a suspect, a white man who admitted to killing four people, including a baby, a mother and a grandmother before shooting at police and later separately attacking a different officer, was notably alive after law enforcement managed to take him into custody alive without killing him.
MORE: Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
The way Bryan Riley was able to have his day in court on Monday after the 33-year-old former Marine slaughtered four people he didn’t know and left an 11-year-old little girl in critical condition in Florida one day earlier may seem unfathomable to those who have been keeping up with the deadly responses cops have to Black suspects accused of doing far less. But here we are.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference that Riley was “a cold, calculated murderer” who “was ready for battle” when he went on his shooting rampage in Lakeland, which is about 36 miles northeast of Tampa, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Judd said his officers and Riley exchanged “at least dozens if not hundreds of rounds” and even though deputies “were directing fire back at him to try to stop him from shooting at us,” amazingly, Riley wasn’t hit once.
To exacerbate matters even more, reports indicate that Riley admitted to being high on methamphetamines during the shooting.
Later, while Riley was being transported to a hospital to treat the lone gunshot wound he sustained during the apparent shootout with cops with those “dozens if not hundreds of rounds,” he tried to grab another officer’s gun.
Riley ultimately suggested he committed the murderous mass shooting because he wanted to be caught, according to the Washington Post.
“Because I’m a sick guy,” Riley said when asked why he went on the shooting rampage, an affidavit says. “I want to confess to all of it and be sent to jail.”
In the end, Riley was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, armed burglary with battery, arson, cruelty to an animal and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
But, more importantly, Riley was able to have his day in court in an unpredictable legal system that has historically benefitted white criminal suspects accused of crimes that many times Black people accused of the same crime do not survive following the police response.
Riley’s arrest was at once proof that the police can respond to a felonious deadly act without resorting to deadly force and could prompt comparisons to any number of prior police responses to suspected misdemeanors that ended in deaths for Black suspects.
While data for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available, it should be mentioned that Sheriff Judd recently tweeted that he was in favor of qualified immunity, which grants cops protection from personal liability and accountability in police shootings — the same divisive and polarizing policy that has reportedly delayed bipartisan police reform legislation from being enacted.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
No Charges For Cop Who Fatally Shot Joshua Feast In The Back, Texas Grand Jury Decides
Justice For Elijah McClain: Cops, Paramedics Charged In Black Man’s ‘Murder’ Prompted By Choking, Sedating
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Miami airport violence
1 of 32
Last night at Miami Int’l Airport. Another FL anti-masker covidiot. (Strong language). pic.twitter.com/kO18bBFPTb— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 28, 2021
2. Floyd Ray Roseberry
2 of 32
NEW: “The revolution is on. It’s here… I’m ready to die for the cause.”— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021
Here’s video from the man who said he’s got a bomb outside the Capitol.
Follow @huffpost and @sara_bee for more as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/aRx1hES7Vl
3. Jeffrey Nicholas
3 of 32
Jeffrey Nicholas, a white man shot and killed two police officers and injured a city worker in Texas before he was able to be safely apprehended without law enforcement resorting to using lethal force.https://t.co/sLhFwxZHgg pic.twitter.com/yWd0XUg7Og— NewsOne (@newsone) May 13, 2021
4. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 4 of 32
5. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 5 of 32
6. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 6 of 32
7. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 7 of 32
8. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 8 of 32
9. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
9 of 32
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
10. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
10 of 32
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
11. White suspect physically attacking officer
11 of 32
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
12. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 12 of 32
13. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
13 of 32
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
14. West Hollywood shooter14 of 32
15. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 15 of 32
16. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 16 of 32
17. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People17 of 32
18.18 of 32
19. Mark Boisey
19 of 32
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
20. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 20 of 32
21. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
21 of 32
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
22. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 22 of 32
23. Amber Guyger
23 of 32
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
24. James Holmes
24 of 32
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
25. Michael Mattioli
25 of 32
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
26. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 26 of 32
27. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
27 of 32
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
28. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
28 of 32
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
29. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...29 of 32
30. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...30 of 32
31. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
31 of 32
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕓𝕚𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
32. Grady Wayne Wilkes32 of 32
Man Kills 4, Including A Baby, Shoots At Cops, Attacks Another, And Wasn’t Killed By Police was originally published on newsone.com