Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After the sad news of the passing of Michael K. White who was found dead in his New York apartment from a suspected drug overdose on Labor Day, one rapper used his death for clout and I’m sure you can guess who. Throughout his career Williams’ impactful roles on The Wire, LoveCraft Country and more grasped the hearts of fans. While fans and celebrities took to social media to express their grief and sadness of Williams passing, 50 Cent saw the moment as an opportunity to plug the latest episode of his popular show, Raising Kanan.

Related: ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead At Home

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After posting a screenshot of an article that announced the actors death his caption read, “Damn if you didn’t see Raising Kanan check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele.” Catch what Lore’l had to say about it below.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Here’s what fans had to say about the comments on Twitter…

Who’s Cappin’: Did 50 Cent For Use Michael K. Williams’ Death For Clout? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3:

[ione_media_gallery id="2975477" overlay="true"]