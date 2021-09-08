Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Anything even remotely connected to the likes of The Notorious B.I.G. will cost you an arm and a leg. So it should be interesting to see if anyone’s willing to put down big paper on the King of New York’s former home in Brooklyn, New York.

According to The New York Post, Biggie’s old Brooklyn digs have just hit the market and the price is a modest $1.7 million (modest by New York prices anyway). Though he rapped about living in New Jeruz (New Jersey) in many of his songs, Big also lived at this Fort Greene residence with his wife, Faith, and daughter Chyna until his untimely death in 1997. The current owner, custom designer, Carolina Duncan gave it a “chic artistic haven” makeover since purchasing the property in 2011 and turned it into something a bit fancier.

“When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” Duncan told The Post. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes, a massive walk through closet to showcase my collection of clothing and accessories, a laundry room and bedrooms.”

“Upstairs had been carved into a series of puzzling small rooms so I did the opposite, and knocked down all the walls to create a lofted open space,” she added. “I loved the neighborhood, the proximity to Fort Greene Park, the fact that the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence.”

We won’t be surprised if Jay-Z buys this place for Blu Ivy to move into once she’s of age. Just sayin’.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Old Brooklyn Apartment Is Up For Sale For $1.7M was originally published on hiphopwired.com

