Chris Brown to appear on "20/20"

NEW YORK (Billboard) – Chris Brown will appear on ABC’s “20/20” newsmagazine December 11.

In what the network is billing as an in-depth interview, the singer will discuss his assault on ex-girlfriend and recording superstar Rihanna in February. He is on probation for the beating.

Robin Roberts, anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” conducts the interview, which was taped last weekend.

ABC spokesman Jeffrey Schneider said clips from the interview may also air on “Good Morning America.” He said Brown will not perform live.

Brown is scheduled to release his album “Graffiti” on December 8. He has spoken about the attack on MTV News and “Larry King Live.”

Rihanna appeared on ’20/20′ earlier this month in an interview with Diane Sawyer.

