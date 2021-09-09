Celebrity News
She's Expecting! Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Pregnancy

Jennifer Lawrence

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant!

People! Magazine confirmed that Lawrence, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The Oscar-winning actress and Maroney, a 37-year-old art dealer were married in October 2019 in Rhode Island after dating for more than a year.

No word on the due date but congrats to Lawrence and Maroney and we hope for a safe pregnancy!

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Is Reportedly Engaged To Boyfriend Cooke Maroney

