Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant!

People! Magazine confirmed that Lawrence, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The Oscar-winning actress and Maroney, a 37-year-old art dealer were married in October 2019 in Rhode Island after dating for more than a year.

No word on the due date but congrats to Lawrence and Maroney and we hope for a safe pregnancy!

Source | People! Magazine

She’s Expecting! Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Pregnancy was originally published on radionowindy.com