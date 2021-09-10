Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Luxury fashion house Dior has agreed to a two-year deal and will be the official clothier for the men of soccer club Paris Saint-Germain off the pitch. This is the first time the brand has partnered with a professional sports team, and the collaboration will be led by Kim Jones, Dior’s Artistic Director of men’s collections.

Dior posted a three-minute YouTube video of the players trying on their garb and sharing their feelings. “I feel good,” said superstar Brazilian striker Neymar. “Charming, stylish, I have more confidence in myself.” The apparel has subtle markers of the team-up, such as a Paris Saint-Germain patch and Dior’s “CD” logo. Defensive midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum loved the way clothes sat on his frame. “How it fits right now is really comfortable, and I like the color also,” he expressed, adding that “[the] logo of PSG makes it extra special.”

“The formal outfit pairs a cashmere coat, a jacket, a shirt and pants, and a pair of black leather Dior timeless captoe derbies,” Dior said about the collection. In addition, each player will have his number imprinted in the shoes’ insoles as well. “The pieces are enhanced by other subtle details, reflecting Dior’s savoir-faire excellence,” continued the company press release.

Expect to see Neymar, Wijnaldum, goalie Keylor Navas, PSG’s latest marquee acquisition Lionel Messi, and the rest of the squad decked out in some of the finest threads through 2023. Also, make sure to check out the video and get a closer look at the guys showing off their gear ahead of the upcoming soccer season.

Paris Saint-Germain Launches Partnership With Dior To Keep The Soccer Team Off-The-Field Fresh was originally published on cassiuslife.com

