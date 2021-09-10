Report: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Pleads Guilty To Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

According to Us Weekly and PEOPLE, Kenneth Petty could face up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.

The 43-year-old husband of Nicki Minaj pled guilty to the charge during a Zoom hearing with the Los Angeles Federal Court on Thursday (September 9). Petty’s issue arrived when he and Minaj moved to California in 2019 and he failed to register with the state. He and Minaj wed in October of 2019 and had their first child, a baby boy in September 2020.

In court, Petty responded, “Yes, your Honor,” if he willingly entered into the plea agreement. According to TMZ, Petty would take the plea deal to secure a minimum-level sentence from prosecutors.

In 1995, Petty was convicted of attempted rape in New York for an incident with a 16-year-old girl in September 1994. He served nearly four and half years behind bars for the crime, according to court records. Due to his conviction, he had to register as a sex offender whenever and wherever he moved.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 24, 2022. According to prosecutors, he faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross loss resulting from the offense. Alternatively, if he receives the minimum sentence, he could see a five-year period of supervised release and a $100 court assessment fee.

Although the sex offense is the biggest tag on Petty’s rap sheet, he previously served seven years behind bars after pleading guilty in 2006 to first-degree manslaughter charges stemming from an incident from 2002. He was released in May 2013 and remained under supervised release for five years.

He found love with Minaj, rekindling a romance with the rapper in December 2018 before ultimately tying the knot. But the relationship has also been dragged publicly by Minaj’s fans and critics. Minaj once responded to a fan regarding Petty’s sex offender status, claiming he and the victim were in a relationship.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” Minaj said. “But go awf, Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Petty’s victim has made numerous statements claiming harassment by Minaj and Petty to get him removed from the sex offender list. At one point, the victim alleged Minaj offered to fly her and her family out to Los Angeles in exchange for recanting her claims Petty sexually assaulted her. She has since filed a lawsuit against the two.

