Film: James Cameron's "Avatar"

Source: cinematical.com

By: by Jenni Miller

Avatar isn’t being released until December 18th, but if you’re already sick of hearing about it, you better plug up your ears. The hype machine for James Cameron’s magnum opus has been hard at work leaking details, images, snippets, and trailers since way before this year’s San Diego Comic-Con or the extensive profile in October’s New Yorker. Cameron, who has never been one to bite his tongue, told Playboy, “We know from the exit polling that the response [to Avatar] was 95 percent ecstatic. Most of the five percent negative response is from the fanatic fans who imagined the movie in their minds but now have to deal with my movie.” Also, that when it comes to giving birth to a movie, he’s crowning. Yum!

Bon mots from Cameron aside, Avatar could be a real game-changer as far as 3D films go – and hell, it’s a refreshing change of pace from the sequels, prequels, remakes, and re-imaginings we’re forced to sit through. (Plus… giant blue cat people!!!). It’s definitely in the running for numerous Oscars. In fact, Oscar experts at In Contention currently have the film for consideration in eight categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

