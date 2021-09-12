Swizz Beatz Says Kanye West Wanted VERZUZ Smoke With Drake, Addresses Diss

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The “cold war” between Kanye West and Drake is multifaceted and has plenty of individuals caught up in the mix. One is Swizz Beatz, who recently revealed that Ye was ready to have a VERZUZ battle with the 6 God, who was cool on the idea.

Speaking to Angie Martinez, along with Timbaland, in a recent interview Swizz explained what happened since a VERZUZ between the two A-list rappers never manifested.

“Kanye was willing to do the Verzuz, he wanted to battle Drake,” explained Swizz to Martinez. “I left that up to them, and that’s what I told to Timb, as well. I was like, ‘Yo, they have to bring that to the table.’ They would have to agree to do that. Kanye was ready, but I don’t know where that’s at now. I’m still leaving it on them.”

Swizz also spoke on the shots Drake sent his way on the Certified Lover Boy song “You Only Live Twice” where he raps, “Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can’t be love/Not sure where you was trynna send it, it can’t be up/That day you sounded like a b*tch, you fancy, huh?”

The bars (Swizz co-produced Drake’s 2010 hit “Fancy” in case you forgot) are reportedly in reference to the producer calling Drizzy out his name back in 2020 over a leaked, Dilla-produced Busta Rhymes track while he was on IG Live. Swizz apologized shortly thereafter, but Drake clearly didn’t let go. Nevertheless, he took the high road when speaking to Martinez about it.

“I’m chilling. A lot of people want to see me react and do all these things, but I’m in such a great zone,” said Swizz explained. “I said how I felt, he said how he felt. Hey, man I guess we even. As far as now, I’m good, and I actually like the song.”

Watch the full segment from the Angie Martinez Show below.

