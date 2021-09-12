Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again.
Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit.
Westbrook has been known to shock fans with his tunnel fits or outlandish shirts we’ve seen him rocking in the club, but this go-’round, a lot of people are perplexed because a recent Instagram photo shows him wearing a skirt. The gallery of three pictures have Westbrook donning a cream Thom Browne cardigan with its signature 4 bars on the arms and red, white and blue stripes atop a long pleated white skirt. He finished the fit with a high-top pair of combat boots and two understated diamond chains. Oh, and did we mention the blue hair?
As we mentioned before, Westbrook’s never one to shy away from rocking something new, but apparently, he’s worn a kilt before. Back during the 2016-17 NBA season opener as the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Sixers, Westbrook wore a plaid kilt.
There’s nothing wrong with Westbrook breaking gender norms and rocking a skirt to the Thom Browne Spring 2022 Collection show, so while Twitter did show support, a few users were completely confused by the outfit choice.
Check out some of the reactions below.
Twitter Reacts To Russell Westbrook Wearing a Skirt
Twitter Reacts To Russell Westbrook Wearing a Skirt
1.
1 of 20
Shout out to @russwest44 and other men in the public light for being comfortable in their masculinity. pic.twitter.com/jZ9QXZqchF— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 11, 2021
2.
2 of 20
I see nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/TAjyOHzJSR— 𝔸 𝕃 𝔼 𝕏 ✞ (@AlexWVC) September 11, 2021
3.
3 of 20
Ppl saying “I cant defend u anymore bro” because of this sick outfit & dress like this pic.twitter.com/VK99axm36X— nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) September 12, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Lil Boosie soon as Russel Westbrook posted them pictures pic.twitter.com/EjPzllNiuN— Max B Stan Account (@ScrapLotto) September 11, 2021
5.
5 of 20
Russel you been listening to Way2Sexy lately 😩💦 pic.twitter.com/qIEntHp1uY— d火n (@javrawr) September 12, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Russel Westbrook is officially my favorite point guard ever z😭😁 (reminder: he will beat y’all still )🥰 pic.twitter.com/7SAzf7FI10— 🥡🥢Døvememó🥡🥢 (@Harmony47991422) September 12, 2021
7.
7 of 20
Boosie when he see the Russel Westbrook pictures pic.twitter.com/bfb0BLMND1— GeneieLamp 2.0🍀✨🀄🏴☠️ (@sadbrotha24) September 12, 2021
8.
8 of 20
Boosie when he sees Russel Westbrook wearing a skirt on IG pic.twitter.com/eeT0WJPLSv— CaptainMB (@capnyuji) September 12, 2021
9.
9 of 20
Dudes that wear t-shirts and sweats always wanna be the ones talking about the way someone else dresses...— Stan Stanfield (@miggycox) September 12, 2021
1. Aint nothing wrong with femininity.
2. Aint nothing feminine about a piece of material unless you decide it so. pic.twitter.com/5hprjZCRCr
10.
10 of 20
There is nothing wrong with this— Lami🌟 (@DwightPoweII) September 11, 2021
11.
11 of 20
The only thing I’m mad about with this picture is Russel Westbrook wearing cream on top of white 🥴 pic.twitter.com/kmjQ6aDvn1— Return Of The Mac (@choppinwclaudia) September 12, 2021
12.
12 of 20
Russel Westbrook is making the nba side of twitter look like a joke pic.twitter.com/CrC5nlGemS— NBAYOUNGBOYBURNER (@ybisright) September 12, 2021
13.
13 of 20
Been there done that, @russwest44 giving people something to talk about. Up the game man. Fashion should not be boring! pic.twitter.com/4azkprYnGp— Aurtemus Aurelius | AMORC (@aurtemus) September 12, 2021
14.14 of 20
15.
15 of 20
Boosie running to grab his phone so he can say something homophobic about Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/3SYQqVYrWD— Bishop T.D. Frosted Flakes ♣ (he/him) (@MillyBeamen) September 12, 2021
16.
16 of 20
Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/yxQcMBTODk— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 12, 2021
17.
17 of 20
Russell Westbrook walking into the Staples center every night pic.twitter.com/5TDkbYxF5i— Ekwensu Ocha 😈 (@ExtrFreeBurner) September 12, 2021
18.
18 of 20
Boosie when he sees the photo of Russell Westbrook in the Thom Browne skirt pic.twitter.com/mxuJyxkGvn— alex (@AlexUlrichh) September 12, 2021
19.
19 of 20
Some Lakers fans asking to trade Russell Westbrook because he wore a kilt. I’m dead bro y’all are sad 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Wd8XeXd7wE— J 🐳 (@RockTheBabyRuss) September 12, 2021
20.
20 of 20
Russell Westbrook is always himself no matter what, and I’ll always respect him for that.— Colb (@___Colb___) September 12, 2021
Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter was originally published on cassiuslife.com