News
HomeNewsEducation

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Teams Up With Clorox To Support Educators

“I'm thrilled to team up with Clorox to bring awareness to teachers and much needed supplies at a time when they're needed most,” said Mitchell.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Morning Hustle Banner
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

NBA star Donovan Mitchell has led several philanthropic efforts centered on advancing education and through his latest project, he’s on a mission to empower educators. The Utah Jazz player has teamed up with Clorox to give back to teachers in need.

As educators prepare to welcome students back into their classrooms, many of them are digging into their own pockets to cover the costs of school supplies. A survey conducted by Clorox revealed the average teacher spends over $500 of their personal funds on school materials and educators working at underfunded schools end up spending more money. Aware of the importance of having the right tools to cultivate effective and engaging learning environments, the company joined forces with Mitchell and developed an initiative designed to ensure teachers have all of the back-to-school necessities. Clorox and Mitchell are donating $1 million to DonorsChoose to cover the costs of classroom supplies.

Supporting and amplifying the initiative was personal for Mitchell. The New York native—whose mom is an educator—says teachers play instrumental roles in shaping the lives of youth and often go above and beyond to support their students. “Growing up, I always admired my mother’s ability to change kids’ lives as a teacher, which is why I’m dedicated to supporting schools and students when I’m off the court,” Mitchell said in a statement. “At the start of every school year, teachers become superheroes, going above and beyond for their students and I’m thrilled to team up with Clorox to bring awareness to teachers and much needed supplies at a time when they’re needed most.” Tad Kittredge, who serves as Vice President of Cleaning at The Clorox Company, added the company values “the extraordinary effort and sacrifices teachers nationwide have made to navigate this challenging past school year.”

News about the initiative comes months after Mitchell and his family made a multi-million dollar donation to his former school, the Greenwich Country Day School. The $12 million endowment went towards the creation of scholarships for low-income students, the construction of a new state-of-the-art gym facility and a fund for teachers.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Refurbishes Basketball Courts At The Children’s Village

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Gifts Former School With $12 Million

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

49 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Teams Up With Clorox To Support Educators  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Teams Up With Clorox…

 17 hours ago
09.13.21
Photos
Close