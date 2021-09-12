Saweetie And Lori Harvey Link Up At An Event And Set Twitter Ablaze

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing the Internet is going to do, it is share their unified thirst over Saweetie and Lori Harvey, and most recently, the pair linked up for the first time publically and set Twitter abalze!

Over the weekend, Saweetie celebrated her new business venture as MAC Cosmetics’ newest global brand ambassador and Lori Harvey attended the event in support of the “My Type” rapper.

In a clip that has now gone viral, fans caught the beautiful duo sharing some “girl talk” in the middle of the party, as they both look absolutely stunning. While we can’t hear exactly what the conversation between the two was about, they appear to be hyping up each other’s look for the evening, sharing some major tea, and catching up like old friends – in true Black girl fashion.

To no one’s surprise, Twitter was quick to jump in to share their admiration for the bombshells and their interaction, hoping to see more “girl talk” moments between the two beauty queens.

“Why Saweetie and Lori Harvey look like they were about to risk it all on the floor,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Lori Harvey and Saweetie had important things to talk about,” wrote another.

While another asked the million-dollar question, “What y’all think Saweetie told Lori Harvey?”

Inquiring minds want to know!

,” she captioned the photo set. Big Mac Mama is now Mrs. MAC !,” she captioned the photo set. Saweetie also shared some photos from the event, posting a photo dump of outfit, putting on makeup in the mirror, pouring champagne and toasting to the good life. “

Saweetie was named MAC’s newest global brand ambassador over the weekend when the popular cosmetic brand posted a short, snippet video on Instagram revealing the “Best Friend” rapper as their new collaborator. “Our new Best Friend . @Saweetie is the new M·A·C Girl and Global Brand Ambassador. Stay tuned… #MACLovesSaweetie,” the brand captioned the video snippet.

Don’t miss…

Saweetie On Pretty Privilege: “It Wasn’t A Privilege For Me”

Saweetie Shows Love To These Black-Owned Brands In Her ‘Fast (Motion)’ Video

Saweetie And Lori Harvey Link Up At An Event And Set Twitter Ablaze was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: