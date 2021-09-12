Chloe Bailey Addresses Critics Who Say She’s Showing Too Much Skin In ‘Have Mercy’ Video: ‘It’s My Body And I’m Proud Of It’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As one half of the sister singing R&B duo, Chloe x Halle, Chloe Bailey is officially starting her journey as a solo artist with her new single, “Have Mercy.” Over the weekend the 23-year-old released a super sexy, super-steamy video for the single and fans are already eating it up!

But although there are plenty who adore Chloe’s newfound sexuality, there are some who still question the Grown-ish star’s choice in embracing her more mature and sexy side than she has previously. The conversation started on Twitter and spilled over into Chloe’s Instagram live, when she held a Q&A session for viewers.

“Why are you showing so much skin?” Chloe said during her IG Live, repeating a question a fan left in the comments. With a smile, full confidence and grace, Chloe responded, “Because I can. It’s my body and I’m so proud of it, and I hope you’re proud of yours too.”

Chloe has been open about embracing her body and sexuality many times before and in a recent interview with MTV News, she explained her stance on why she is open to showing so much skin. “Men can glorify ass in their videos, I want to do it with this in a really artful, fun, beautiful way,” she said. “And I think it’s so great how women can claim their ownership of their bodies and not let the world do it. We get to do it in the way that we want to, and it was really fun!”

We can’t help but admire Chloe’s confidence in herself and in showing off her body and in the words of her mentor, Beyoncé, “If you got it, flaunt it!” because we’re always team Chloe over here!

