Disney+ Celebrates 20 Years Of ‘The Proud Family’ With Star Studded Roster In Upcoming Revival Series

Today is the 20th anniversary of the beloved Disney original series The Proud Family, and Disney+ is celebrating with all of its previous seasons dropping on the streaming platform. The network also announced the revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder with a star studded guest voice roster including some of music and entertainment’s biggest stars.

The cartoon’s reboot will be released on Disney+ next year. In the mean time, Disney+ announced its all-star cast including distinct voices in music such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, and Normani. The cast will also be joined by television and film stars Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Tina Knowles, Brenda Song, Eva Longoria, Al Roker and more. There will also be notable Olympic gymnasts like Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominique Dawes joining the cast.

Fans may recognize these talented stars as members of the recurring cast including This Is Us’ Asante Black who will play Penny’s boyfriend, Kareem. Rapper A Boogie will play Maya’s gamer brother, Francis “KG” Leibowitz.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the classic show, a few stars from the revival share what the legendary original series meant to them in a special featurette. Artist Normani, who calls her grandmother “Suga Mama,” shares “because it’s literally what my household looked like.”

Keke Palmer added, “even though it was on a kids network, it still had the right amount of edge for it to be accessible to everybody.”

The revival show will pick up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama and her comedic dog Puff!. Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others are headed back to round out the hilarious Proud family we know and love.

Watch the special featurette below ahead of the revival release of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder headed to Disney+ in 2022. Share some of your favorite Proud Family memories below.

