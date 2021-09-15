HHW Gaming: Anthony Mackie Tapped To Star In ‘Twisted Metal’ TV Series As A “Smart-A** Milk Man”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, some news about Twisted Metal, but not the news we expected… at all.

Twisted Metal, the iconic video game that made its debut on PlayStation in 1995, is being turned into a tv series developed by PlayStation Productions and Sony TV and will star the new Captain America in the MCU Anthony Mackie.

Deadline broke the news Wednesday (Sep.15), revealing some interesting plot details about the show based on the popular video game franchise that fans have been hoping for years would return to PlayStation consoles. In the show, Mackie will star in the lead role of John Doe, described as “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.”

The series, which is described as “a high-octane action-comedy,” will be comprised of 30-minute episodes written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and will follow ” a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Deadline reports that PlayStation Studios and Sony TV are “extremely high” on the show and are prepping a package to present to buyers.

Speaking on Mackie joining the project, Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said, “We’re thrilled to have Anthony Mackie on board. His ability to blend comedy, action and drama is perfect for the Twisted world we’re creating.”

“We’ve been big fans of Anthony’s phenomenal body of work over the years and knew he was the only actor who could play a character as complex, funny, and compelling as John Doe. Fortunately for us, he agreed,” Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development at Sony TV, added.

Twisted Metal is just the latest television series based on one of PlayStation’s video game properties. The Last of Us is currently in production for HBO and further proves that Sony is looking to do with its PlayStation Studios games what Marvel Studios is doing with comics.

Could this also mean that there is a new Twisted Metal video game in the works? We damn sure hope so because it has been far too long.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty

HHW Gaming: Anthony Mackie Tapped To Star In ‘Twisted Metal’ TV Series As A “Smart-A** Milk Man” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

