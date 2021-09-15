Cuffing Season: Tinder Brings Back “Work Mode” To Help Those Returning To The Office Find Love

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As more office workers make the return to the 9-to-5 life and we near the thick of Cuffing Season, many a lonely heart is scrambling to find a worthy cuddle bae in time. Tinder has decided to help lovelorn cubicle warriors make more efficient use of their day with the return of one particular feature, “Work Mode.”

First launched in 2017, Work Mode operates similarly to the classic “Boss Key” function, which was popular during the heyday of PC games. If you’re browsing the app on your desktop or laptop and a nosy colleague happens to drop by for some chit-chat, then click on the mini-briefcase icon in the upper right-hand corner of your screen to mask it with documents, graphs, and schedules related to project management.

Tinder advises you to still be smart about looking for your “other half” on company time. While the feature may fool a less eagle-eyed coworker, it can’t do anything for you with regard to computer monitoring software. And getting canned for that type of extracurricular activity while on the clock can take you from being brokenhearted also being flat broke.

Work Mode’s resurrection comes one week after Tinder rolled out another new feature, Explore, which helps users find each other through shared interests as well as by their photos.

“A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-Covid world: more ways to have fun and interact with others virtually and more control over who they meet on Tinder,” said company CEO Jim Lanzone in a press release. He added, “[The] launch of Explore is a major step in creating a deeper, multi-dimensional, interactive experience for our members that expands the possibilities of Tinder as a platform.

